Gloriously Untrue Adventures Of Sapphira Olson Debut At Thought Bubble

The Gloriously Untrue Adventures Of Sapphira by Sapphira Olson debuts at Thought Bubble in Harrogate this weekend

Follow a fictional Sapphira Olson on a surreal sci-fi quest to rescue her lost cat on the Anderson Moon Base.

Issue one, with art and story by Sapphira Olson and lettering by Richard Starkings, is a 26-page limited run.

Inspired by 2000AD, Moebius, and more, the comic blends adventure, romance, and a uniquely surreal style.

The Gloriously Untrue Adventures of Sapphira by Sapphira Olson is a new comic book series debuting for £5 at Thought Bubble in Harrogate this weekend, described as "sci-fi, adventure and romance with a surreal twist. A fictional version of Sapphira herself heads out into space to find her lost cat on the Anderson Moon Base". Sapphira Olson will be in the 2000 AD Hall at table B18. She will also have print editions of her novel The Woman in The Ship.

"The untrue adventures everyone wants to read! Based on a fictional version of myself this is where I get to blend everything great about comics into stories of adventure and romance with a surreal twist! I am an author and artist and in The Gloriously Untrue Adventures of Sapphira those two loves come together into what I consider one of the best mediums for telling stories. Comics! Issue One is 26 pages long and has been work of love. I written a lot of novels but I've always loved comics and it's long been a dream to do one Big influences on me have been 2000AD, Moebius, Peter Milligan and Terry Moore. Issue one is all set for launch at Thought Bubble in November where I will be exhibiting. There is a very limited run of the first issue so make sure you don't lose out. Sexy, fun and a blast, issue one has me trying to find my lost cat Félicette on the Anderson Moon Base – although all but Samantha, the base's captain, have mysteriously died. Richard Starkings of ElephantMen fame has done the lettering for the project and has been wonderful in supporting me and holding my hand in this first issue."

Thought Bubble is the UK's largest comic art festival, a week-long celebration of comics, illustration, animation, and more that culminates in this weekend's comic convention. Focused on those who create comic books, specifically the artists and the writers, it is especially supportive of small press. The festival was founded in 2007 by Yorkshire artist Lisa Wood, also known as Tula Lotay, and was organised as part of the Leeds International Film Festival to raise the profile of comics in the area. The first Thought Bubble was held on Saturday, 10 November 2007, in the basement of Leeds Town Hall and was attended by a couple of hundred people; it has since grown in size. The convention originally ran throughout Leeds, but in 2019, due to issues with Leeds City Council and the need for more space, it relocated to the nearby town of Harrogate and has been growing annually within the Convention Centre since then.

