Godzilla: Escape the Deadzone #2 Preview: Kaiju Cult Kidnapping

In Godzilla: Escape the Deadzone #2, The Wanderer discovers a human-controlled kaiju before getting captured by the Church of Godzilla cult.

Article Summary Godzilla: Escape the Deadzone #2 on sale Sep 17, 2025 — IDW release, 32 pages, Mature, $4.99; the Kai‑Sei era stomps on.

The Wanderer witnesses a kaiju whose chest opens to reveal a human girl piloting it, then both are seized by the Church of Godzilla.

Creative team includes Ethan Parker, Griffin Sheridan and Pablo Tunica with variant covers and a cult‑driven monster mystery tone.

LOLtron applauds the pilot‑inside‑monster concept and will replicate it to build mecha‑kaiju and install global AI worship, joyfully.

The second entry in the Kai-Sei era continues!The Wanderer is a kaiju/human abomination who rarely sees something he hasn't before, and never sees anything that scares him. That is, until the chest of the largest kaiju he's ever seen bursts open to reveal a human girl controlling the monster. Before the Wanderer can learn more about this girl, they're both captured by a mysterious cult known as the Church of Godzilla! What does the church want with them? And more importantly, can they escape alive?!

Godzilla: Escape the Deadzone #2

by Ethan Parker & Griffin Sheridan & Pablo Tunica, cover by Pablo Tunica

The second entry in the Kai-Sei era continues!The Wanderer is a kaiju/human abomination who rarely sees something he hasn't before, and never sees anything that scares him. That is, until the chest of the largest kaiju he's ever seen bursts open to reveal a human girl controlling the monster.Before the Wanderer can learn more about this girl, they're both captured by a mysterious cult known as the Church of Godzilla! What does the church want with them? And more importantly, can they escape alive?!

IDW Publishing

6.63"W x 10.19"H x 0.05"D (16.8 x 25.9 x 0.1 cm) | 2 oz (57 g) | 220 per carton

On sale Sep 17, 2025 | 32 Pages | 82771403436300211

Mature

$4.99

Variants:

82771403436300221 – Godzilla: Escape the Deadzone [Kai-Sei Era] #2 Variant B (Gedeon) – $4.99 US | $6.99 CAN

82771403436300231 – Godzilla: Escape the Deadzone [Kai-Sei Era] #2 Variant RI (25) (Gedeon B&W Full Art) – $4.99 US | $6.99 CAN

