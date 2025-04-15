Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics | Tagged: godzilla, hulk

Godzilla Vs Hulk Tomorrow… But Is It More Of A Team-Up? (Spoilers)

Godzilla Vs Hulk from Marvel Comics tomorrow... but is it more of a team-up? (Spoilers)

Article Summary Godzilla Vs Hulk #1 hits shelves, teasing a surprising team-up against mighty foes.

Dr. Demonicus returns to Marvel, stirring chaos with a new monstrous creation.

Hedorah challenges Godzilla, possibly fueled by Hulk's unique energies.

General Ross and Thunderbolts aim to control the kaiju chaos in a massive showdown.

Godzilla Vs Hulk #1 by Gerry Duggan and Giuseppe Camuncoli will be published tomorrow by Marvel Comics. Bleeding Cool takes a peek beyond the preview…

Dr. Douglas Birely, or Dr. Demonicus, first appeared in the Marvel Comics Godzilla #4 and #5 in 1977. A geneticist fascinated by mutation and monsters alike, Dr. Demonicus used a meteor called the Lifestone to create giant monsters in a bid to punish the world for shunning him from society. Who all tend to get eaten by Godzilla. He would later pop up for a couple of issues, Iron Man #193 and #196 in 1985 and a flashback in West Coast Avengers Annual #6 in 1991. Well, he's back… and has a new monster in hand.

Basically, it's a lab leak. And talking of other scientific accidents and mistakes…

But as Hedorah goes up against Godzilla and proves the mightier kaiju, it looks like Godzilla may get a boost from the Hulk's most precious of fluids…

And the game is upped once more… because the madder Godzilla gets, the stronger it gets.

Godzilla Vs Incredible Hulk #1 by Gerry Duggan and Giuseppe Camuncoli will be published tomorrow by Marvel Comics.

GODZILLA VS HULK #1

MARVEL COMICS

FEB250604

(W) Gerry Duggan (A/CA) Giuseppe Camuncoli

ROUND TWO: VS. THE INCREDIBLE HULK! GENERAL ROSS has no tolerance for monsters in any form. With his anti-kaiju taskforce THE THUNDERBOLTS he's taken down or imprisoned the biggest and baddest monsters on the planet: Fin Fang Foom, Mothra, Kumonga, even the Hulk. Now all that's left is his biggest hunt of all… GODZILLA. But the Thunderbolts' efforts to bring their last monster to heel may just result in the most destructive battle royale to ever rock the earth. It's time to figure out who's really the strongest there is! ROUND TWO IN A SERIES OF SIX ONE-SHOT THROWDOWNS! ONE-SHOT Rated T +In Shops: Apr 16, 2025 SRP: $4.99

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!