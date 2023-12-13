Posted in: Boom, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, IDW | Tagged: godzilla, march 2024, mighty morphin power rangers, MMPR

Godzilla Vs Mighty Morphin Power Rangers II From IDW & Boom in March

IDW Publishing and Boom Studios are bringing back Godzilla Vs Mighty Morphin Power Rangers for a sequel in March 2024.

Cullen Bunn teams up with artist Baldemar Rivas for the new cosmic crossover.

Rita Repulsa and Astronema ally in the action-packed series with kaiju surprises.

With top cover artists, the series launches in April 2024, featuring epic battles.

IDW has a Godzilla license in partnership with Toho International, Inc. and is distributed to comic stores by Penguin Random House. Boom Studios has the Mighty Morphin Power Rangers license and is distributed by Diamond Comic Distributors. Despite the industry tearing them further apart, they are back together again for the greatest force known to man. Money. And Godzilla Vs Mighty Morphin Power Rangers II.

"The evil Rita Repulsa joins forces with mysterious new allies Astronema and the Alliance of Evil to cause a whole new level of chaos. This action-packed cosmic crossover will also feature familiar foes like SpaceGodzilla, Clawhammer, Tentacreep, and more. Eisner-nominated writer Cullen Bunn returns for round two of the fan-favorite crossover, and this time the author is joined by awesome artist Baldemar Rivas. Bunn promises this is a crossover that fans of both franchises cannot miss because it will not only deliver fan service, but also some kaiju-sized surprises as well. "If I was going to pit Godzilla against the Mighty Morphin Power Rangers again, I knew I needed to do something huge," stated Bunn. "Mayhem alone was not enough! And, believe me, what we're doing in this new series is something wild and unexpected and game-changing! If you're a Rangers fan… if you're a Godzilla fan… if you're a fan of bonkers fun… buckle up! This series is going to knock you off your feet!" Rivas said Bunn's ideas for this sequel immediately sold him on bringing the script to life with his art. "Once Cullen told me what he was thinking about doing for Godzilla vs Power Rangers, I knew I had to do it.""

Godzilla Vs Mighty Morphin Power Rangers II is coloured by Andrew Dalhouse and lettered by Johanna Guzman. With covers by Freddie Williams, Dalhouse, Alex Sanchez, Matt Herms and Hendry Prasetya, and will go on sale in April 2024.

