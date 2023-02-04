Gold Goblin #4 Preview: Inspirational Speeches Norman Osborn is an inspiration to Jack O'Lantern in this preview of Gold Goblin #4. Unfotunately, he's inspired him to murder!

In this issue, Norman Osborn is an inspiration to Jack O'Lantern. Unfortunately, he's inspired him to murder!

Gold Goblin #4

by Christopher Cantwell & Lan Medina, cover by Taurin Clarke

Norman was handed his first losses throughout DARK WEB, but he's not about to make it a habit. His first target? Jack O'Lantern. But is Norman still in someone else's crosshairs? Will this new zeal lead him down the dark path that we all know he's headed toward? You better believe it.

Marvel | Marvel Universe

6.64"W x 10.2"H x 0.04"D | 2 oz | 240 per carton

On sale Feb 08, 2023 | 32 Pages | 75960620452600411

| Rated T+

$3.99

Variants:

75960620452600421 – GOLD GOBLIN 4 BACHALO VARIANT – $3.99 US

