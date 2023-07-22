Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Dynamite | Tagged: diamond, diamond previews, Gone, vampirella

Gone & Vampirella Dead Flowers on Next Week's Diamond Previews Cover

Next week's Diamond Previews catalogue, on its front and back covers, Darkwing Duck has returned for a new Negaduck series from Dynamite

Next week's rapidly shrinking edition of Diamond Comic Distributors' monthly Previews catalogue arrives in comic shops and digitally on July 26th and features comic books, graphic novels, toys, and other pop culture merchandise scheduled to go on sale beginning October 2023.

On the front cover, writer-artist Jock takes readers into the future as a teenager tries to escape a grueling existence on a distant planet in his creator-owned series Gone from new publisher Dstlry.

On the back cover, Vampirella explores the deadly secrets of a gothic English mansion in Dynamite's Vampirella: Dead Flowers ( AUG230172), written by Frank Frazetta's granddaughter Sara Frazetta and Bob Freeman, with art from Alberto Locatelli.

On the order form cover, Diamond Select Toys' line of G.I. Joe statues expands as Joseph Colton, the founder of the G.I. Joe team, tangles with a sea serpent in the G.I. Joe Gallery: Joseph Colton PVC Diorama

On the Previews Spine: Diamond Select Toys enters the wrestling ring with the next release in their All Elite Wrestling product line, the AEW Minimates Series 2 Box Set ( AUG232617), featuring Orange Cassidy, Adam Cole, Jon Moxley, and Mangman Adam Page.

Next week's Previews also sees Zenescope Entertainment join Diamond's Deluxe Publishers in August's catalog, led by Lovecraft: The Call of Cthulhu as H.P. Lovecraft's secret great-grandson uncovers the horrifying truth behind the stories he long believed to be fiction.

Gems of the Month: August's PREVIEWS Gems of the Month include:

BOOM! Studios' Ranger Academy #1 ( AUG230016) and Slow Burn #1 ( AUG230009)

Dynamite Entertainment's Army of Darkness Forever #1 ( AUG230195), Garbage Pail Kids Through Time #1 ( AUG230226), and Vampirella: Dead Flowers #1 ( AUG230175)

Image Comics' Transformers #1 ( AUG230407) and Universal Monsters: Dracula #1 ( AUG230415)

Marvel Comics' Hallow's Eve: The Big Night #1 ( AUG230709)

Deluxe Publishers: Among the Featured items for the Deluxe Publishers this month:

ABLAZE Publishing' The Prism(s) #1 ( AUG231077) and Tolkien: Lighting Up the Darkness ( AUG231104)

Aftershock Comics' The Darkness We Brought Back GN ( AUG231004)

Massive's American Psycho #1 ( AUG231160) and Cullen Bunn's Body Bag #1 ( AUG231177)

Opus Comics' Phantom Halls One-Shot ( AUG231117)

Titan Comics' Afro Samurai Volumes 1-2 Boxed Set PREVIEWS Exclusive Edition ( AUG231039), A Call to Cthulhu ( AUG231040), The Great Yokai War: Guardians Volume 1 ( AUG231051), and Heat Seaker: A Gun Honey Series Volume 1 ( AUG231033)

Zenescope Entertainment's Lovecraft: The Call of Cthulhu One-Shot ( AUG231179)

