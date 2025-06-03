Posted in: Comics, Indie Comics | Tagged: colleen doran, good omens

Good Omens Graphic Novel From Colleen Doran, Finally At The Printers

The Good Omens Graphic Novel adaptation from Colleen Doran is finally at the printers, according to Sir Terry Pratchett's estate.

Article Summary The Good Omens graphic novel by Colleen Doran is finally printed and entering the fulfillment phase.

Kickstarter backers raised over £2.4 million for the adaptation of Terry Pratchett and Neil Gaiman's novel.

Production faced delays due to Colleen Doran's health but expanded to over 200 pages of content.

Following allegations against Neil Gaiman, the Pratchett Estate now solely manages and funds the project.

The Terry Pratchett Estate has announced that the Good Omens graphic novel adaptation by Colleen Doran, crowdfunded on Kickstarter, has been printed. They reported, "A week or so shy of the 35th anniversary of the publication of Good Omens, the new graphic novel adaptation went to print. Our print manager was on hand earlier this month to see the first pages coming off the press… The printing of the graphic novel itself is complete and our printers are diligently trimming, collating and binding. Signed items have been picked up straight from Colleen and are now safely back in the UK, primed for fulfilment. Speaking of fulfilment, the team visited our distribution partner to both drop off a final swathe of merchandise from our own storage and to talk to the team about fulfilment at large. At present, we're working through all the data required – the various order components – and logistics to get fulfilment underway as smoothly as possible the moment the graphic novels arrive. As per our last update, new tariffs were high up on the agenda and we are all collectively working on how we best mitigate these shifting planes.

"Ultimately, we are in the waiting-and-preparing phase, wrapping up these final elements as the project comes to a close, and getting everything ready for the incoming store, and the promised codes for backers, that follows later in 2025. The graphic novel is printed and being assembled. Everything is in production. Items are braced on shelves. The final pieces of information for distribution are being aligned for our partners. We are excited to finally be able to share the graphic novel with you, and remain grateful for your patience and support as we reach this milestone!"

The Good Omens Kickstarter was set up to fund the creation of a graphic novel adaptation of the Good Omens novel by the late Sir Terry Pratchett and Neil Gaiman. A remarkably successful crowdfunding scheme, it raised £2,419,973 from 36,867 backers. The project was hit by a number of issues. Artist Colleen Doran had a number of serious health issues that delayed the book considerably, even as its size grew. In response to the news above, Colleen Doran posted a single word: "Finished."

After Tortoise Media, NY Magazine, and Vulture reported allegations of abuse by a number of women against Neil Gaiman, the Terry Pratchett Estate, which runs the Good Omens Kickstarter, choice to offer refunds to donors, repeatedly after different allegations came to light, and also stated "It has also been agreed that Neil Gaiman will not receive any proceeds from the graphic novel Kickstarter. Given the project management, production and all communication has always been under the jurisdiction of the Estate on behalf of Good Omens at large, this will not fundamentally change the project itself, however we can confirm the Kickstarter and PledgeManager will now fully be an entity run by, and financially connected to, the Terry Pratchett Estate only." Neil Gaiman has denied anything non-consensual.

