Terry Pratchett Estate Removes Neil Gaiman From Good Omens Kickstarter

Terry Pratchett Estate has removed any payment to Neil Gaiman from the Good Omens Kickstarter, as well as offering refunds.

The Good Omens Kickstarter was set up to fund the creation of a graphic novel adaptation by Colleen Doran of the Good Omens novel by Sir Terry Pratchett and Neil Gaiman. A remarkably successful crowdfunding scheme, it raised £2,419,973 from 36,867 backers. The Terry Pratchett Estate, which runs the Good Omens Kickstarter, had offered refunds to donors after the original Tortoise Media allegations until last November. However, the estate now says that it "will no longer maintain this freeze in light of new articles and allegations. While we cannot speak further on the subject at present, we have chosen to reopen a short refund window for those who would no longer like to support the graphic novel until Friday, 7th February 2025."

They also state that "It has also been agreed that Neil Gaiman will not receive any proceeds from the graphic novel Kickstarter. Given the project management, production and all communication has always been under the jurisdiction of the Estate on behalf of Good Omens at large, this will not fundamentally change the project itself, however we can confirm the Kickstarter and PledgeManager will now fully be an entity run by, and financially connected to, the Terry Pratchett Estate only."

And for those who still want the book but might want to change the donor rewards, they say, "a number of tiers also come with author merchandise and books; we have been working on a system in the back end to remove or swap out particular rewards from tiers, should you wish to continue with the project, but not receive these specific items" and donors are encouraged to contact the Estate with their wishes. However, they state that those who received cameo appearances in the project cannot have them removed at this stage of the production process. They conclude, "Good Omens in all its forms is very special to us, and we know that for many fans, the landscape has shifted. We appreciate the sensitivity of this issue, and will be working through all queries in the coming weeks. We will continue on our journey with Crowley and Aziraphale and all of our surrounding plans in some form. Thank you for being part of the journey with us."

Since last summer, Tortoise Media, NY Magazine, and Vulture have reported detailed allegations of abuse by a number of women against Neil Gaiman. Gaiman has denied anything non-consensual. Other cancelled projects include the comic book adaptation of Anansi Boys, screen adaptations of The Sandman following season two's release later this year, Dead Boy Detectives, and The Graveyard Book, the stage adaptation of Coraline, while there is to be a truncated version of Good Omens Season Three without Gaiman's involvement.

