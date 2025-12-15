Posted in: Comics, Marvel Comics | Tagged: black panther, imperial, she-hulk

Good To Be The King in Planet She-Hulk & Black Panther: Intergalactic

It's Good To Be The King in Planet She-Hulk #2 & Black Panther: Intergalactic #2 spinning out of Imperial from Marvel Comics this week

Article Summary Planet She-Hulk #2 and Black Panther: Intergalactic #2 continue Marvel's Imperial galactic saga this week.

Power struggles erupt as multiple characters fight for the throne and royal legitimacy in a new galaxy.

Jennifer Walters faces a brutal world where "Might Makes Right," questioning if strength alone is enough.

Shuri and others struggle for respect and survival as alliances, history, and ambition collide in deep space.

Two titles spinning out of Imperial get their second issues this Wednesday, Planet She-Hulk #2 by Stephanie Phillips and Aaron Kuder and Black Panther: Intergalactic #2 by Victor LaValle and Stefano Nesi. And it's all about whose in charge, and who is the King.

You won't see Korven Blackjaw on the No Kings march.

While Shuri just can't get no respect for her own royal lineage. And neither it seems can Korven Blackjaw.

Still, at least Korven Blackjaw can shout and wave a sword about and that's pretty much half the job right there.

There are lots of people going round declaring themselves king in this new galaxy…

Everyone seems to have got a private army as well…

And there is a lot of history to go round… and not everyone wants to be king.

Just this one seems to be in an accidental exile.

But everyone seems to have something to protect…

Maybe Bruce Banner could do some searching for his cousin as well… since he seems to have forgotten where he left her.

Black Panther: Intergalactic #2 by Victor LaValle, Stefano Nesi

The BLACK PANTHER is trapped off-world, face-to-face with an enemy he's never encountered before and a technological threat that even Wakandan science may not be able to overcome. But he's not the only Wakandan in in trouble: SHURI has been mysteriously abducted as well and must survive while trying to track T'Challa down. To what lengths must they go to discover who sits at the controls of this deadly new threat?

A HERO ON THE EDGE! Jennifer Walters may be a trained lawyer and professional…but how much help is that going to be in a world governed by "Might Makes Right"? Fortunately, she's also the gamma-fueled powerhouse known as the Sensational She-Hulk! Can she really smash the planet Sakaar into peace the way her cousin once did?

