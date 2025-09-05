Posted in: Batman, Comics, DC Comics | Tagged: KO, wonder woman

Gossip: Everyone's Killing Batman In Upcoming DC Titles (Spoilers)

Gossip: Everyone's just killing Batman, again and again, in upcoming DC Comics titles (Spoilers)

Article Summary Major DC titles tease Batman’s repeated deaths, with shocking first pages and bold story choices.

XXXXXXX hints at Bruce Wayne’s grim fate, xxxxxxxx

XXXXXXX opens with Batman falling first as XXXXXXX attacks, upending expectations.

The fate of Batman in the upcoming XXXXXXXX is uncertain, with potential last-minute twists.

Spoilers, spoilers, spoilers. If you are reading DC Comics titles, Batman comic books, event books, or anniversary books, and you don't want spoilers, you will want to stop reading right about now. Come back in a month if you want. Maybe. Let's throw up a Batspoiler Signal.

Is that okay? Everyone else gone? Good. Now I've already told you about what's coming in the first page of Wonder Woman #25. The death of Batman. Or at least, Bruce Wayne twenty years hence, hung by his neck until it snaps, with the golden noose of Themyscira. Though at least that gives folks twenty years to try and prevent it.

Well, it looks like DC's K.O. #1 is going there too, in its first double-page splash of action. As Darkseid attacks everything, everywhere, all at one, from Gotham to Paradise Island to The Rock Of Eternity to Oa, the lot. We see, and are told, that Batman falls first.

Remember, Batman always wins, but only if he has time to prepare. And in this case, he was not, he was caught playing board games of his own devising with Superman and Wonder Woman when Darkseid attacked… everything. And talking of which.

They don't last much longer either. First Wonder Woman…

…then Superman. But this opening is naturally a feint. This is a vision of the future, one week away, which still gives them time to change things. Of course they are not going to kill off Batman in the first few pages of DC's K.O. #1. They are going to wait until almost the end of the issue. And then do it again. For good.

Which means that maybe this list with Batman as one of the 32 fighters in the K.O. tournament... might not be as accurate as we originally thought.

Will he be swapped out for Joker? More gossip to come, I guess…

DC K.O. #1 (OF 4)

(W) Scott Snyder (A/CA) Javier Fernandez

DC'S MAJOR 2025 EVENT IS HERE! SCOTT SNYDER AND JAVIER FERNANDEZ WELCOME YOU TO THE SLUGFEST OF THE CENTURY! The Heart of Apokolips has transformed Earth into a hellscape in preparation for the return of Darkseid! The end of the DC Universe is here! The Justice League's only chance to defeat Darkseid is to enter a deadly tournament, an epic and over-the-top battle royale that will surprise you! The World's Greatest Heroes fight to become the champion to enter the ring against Darkseid, but there's a catch…the closer you get to the Heart of Apokolips, the more it corrupts you, changes you into something dangerous. Which DC character has what it takes to make it to the end? Who is willing to do what it takes to win it all, even if it means taking down their friends and family? You want to get nuts? Let's get nuts! $5.99 10/8/2025

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!