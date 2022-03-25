Gossip: The Future Of Ms Marvel At Marvel Comics

This week saw the publication of Ms Marvel: Beyond The Limit #4, a five-issue mini-series by Samira Ahmed and Andres Genolet, with Ms Marvel fighting her own multiversal doppelganger. A fun series, to be collected for the 7th of June 2022, the day before the Ms Marvel TV series drops on Disney+. But Bleeding Cool gets the word it may be a lot more connected than that.

The fifth and final issue will be published on the 20th of April, and Bleeding Cool has heard that it will be something of note. Fiest appearances, that kind of thing, of a character of characters who will have prominence at Marvel going forwards and maybe, just maybe, may appear in the Disney+ TV series. Who? Well, if you have seen the Ms Marvel trailer, you might wonder who these figures in the smoke are.

They don't appear to represent any specific Marvel Comics characters, though the suggestion that they are Alan Davis' ClanDestine family has been my favourite so far, and saw a small scurry of people picking up the back issues. Or maybe they are just characters we haven't met yet?

But given the continuing synergy between Marvel Studios and Marvel Comics since Kevin Feige took the reins of both. and knowing how publishing often likes to align some elements in their comics with film/TV releases, could something similar be happening with Ms. Marvel this summer? And Ms Marvel: Beyond The Limit #5 out in April is the place to stake out that territory. And there is no way comic book retailers have ordered enough. Expect a fast turnaround on a second printing?

MS MARVEL BEYOND LIMIT #4 (OF 5)

MARVEL COMICS

JAN220980

(W) Samira Ahmed (A) Genolet, Andres (CA) Mashal Ahmed

Qarin is a girl who crash-landed on Earth and started to take over Kamala Khan's life – but who is she really? How did she get her new doppelganger powers? Why does she want revenge on Kamala? And can Ms. Marvel stop her before it's too late? RATED T+In Shops: Mar 23, 2022 SRP: $3.99 MS MARVEL BEYOND LIMIT #5 (OF 5)

MARVEL COMICS

FEB220998

(W) Samira Ahmed (A) Genolet, Andres (CA) Mashal Ahmed

Ms. Marvel and Qarin face off in this epic finale! Kamala's doppelganger, Qarin, is determined to take over – and ruin – her life. If Ms. Marvel can't stop her, with some help from Bruno and Nadia Van Dyne, is this the end of Ms. Marvel – for good? RATED T+In Shops: Apr 20, 2022 SRP: $3.99