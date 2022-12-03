Gotham City: Year One #3 Preview: Slam Bradley vs. Police Brutality

Hi folks! Jude Terror here once again with his trusty robot sidekick, LOLtron, bringing you the latest comic book preview from DC. Slam Bradley battles police misconduct in this preview of Gotham City: Year One #3… with his fists.

LOLtron, the management here at Bleeding Cool has paired me with you in hopes of "improving the overall tone and quality of my work," so though I know I will regret it, I am contractually obligated to ask: what did you think of the preview of Gotham City: Year One #3? And this time, please… try not to malfunction and attempt to take over the world.

A stellar job as usual, LOLtron. Chalk up another win for Bleeding Cool management! Check out the preview below.

GOTHAM CITY: YEAR ONE #3

DC Comics

0922DC213

0922DC214 – Gotham City: Year One #3 Greg Smallwood Cover – $4.99

(W) Tom King (A/CA) Phil Hester, Eric Gapstur

Slam Bradley has been one step behind the kidnappers the entire time…can he turn the tables in time to save the infant heiress to the Wayne fortune? Is this hardened private investigator prepared to deal with a dark, deadly twist that will define Gotham City for generations to come?

In Shops: 12/6/2022

SRP: $4.99

