Grady Hendrix Makes His Graphic Novel Debut As Part Of Diablo House

Late-night Bleeding Cool readers! Diablo House is an new comics-and-prose horror anthology, including work from Nancy Holder, board game writers and the first comic book work of The Southern Book Club's Guide to Slaying Vampires and Horrorstör novelist Grady Hendrix, drawn by October Faction's Damien Worm. Here's what a few of the more familiar contributors have to say about their upcoming project, being Kickstartered from Clover Press.

Nancy Holder: "From The Twilight Zone to Tales from the Crypt to Black Mirror, there's a rich history of horror anthologies. In one of the most beautiful, wealthy zip codes in the country lies the sleepy, sun-drenched coastal town of La Jolla, California. And among all of this beauty stands Diablo House. It will make your dreams come true—if you dare. Behind every meth-addicted jewel thief, there's a hungry gator and a fed-up girlfriend. 'Chickens for Chompy' owes so much to Gatorland in Orlando, Florida. Perhaps the debt can be repaid…on Kickstarter. Now."

Erik Burnham: "The things we can't have are tempting; that makes the thing no one can have the most tempting of all. 'Perfection' is about chasing an imagined ideal without thinking to define what form perfection might ultimately take; the epitome of being careful what you wish for."

Shaun Harris: "'Foundation' was a chance to exorcise some of the demons of the last few years. It's like a particularly nasty episode of Succession, but for horror fans.

Scott Duvall: "Those familiar with my work in comics are well aware of my time travel obsession, so it should come as little surprise that my story deals with the question of 'what would you do if you could go back in time and change one thing?' but told in delightfully twisted Diablo House fashion. The idea for it seeped into my brain when I was a kid trying my hand at writing fiction, so it's especially gratifying to have this be my first published prose story, fulfilling that childhood dream (or is it nightmare?). It's one of my favorite things I've ever written, and to have it be included in this anthology alongside so many other talented authors is unimaginably cool."

David Winnick: "For years I have sat in the same room as my wife, watching her sew while I read the most gruesome horror stories I could get my hands on. When the opportunity to work on Diablo House presented itself, I knew it was my chance to permanently stitch our two worlds together. It was her passion for sewing that led me to write 'Threadbear.'"

Jon Cohn: "How far would you go to get revenge on the man who killed your family? Could you look at yourself in the mirror afterwards? Would you even recognize the person staring back at you? Find out in 'Reflections,' part of the Diablo House horror anthology."

Nate Murray: "I love Diablo House! The setting Ted created is genius; setting twisted dark desires against a backdrop of sunny San Diego just perfect. While working on this project I was suffering through some very serious insomnia and I decided to put that into a story. I think we've all been through sleepless nights that had us fearing for our productivity and sanity so I was in the right place to write some horror and maybe work through some issues. I don't know that reading and writing horror is what the doctor would recommend to cure your sleepless nights, but it worked for me!"

