Brian Bolland Seeking His Original Art To Killing Joke And More

Graphitti and DC Comics are to publish an Artists Edition-style volume based on Batman: The Killing Joke by Brian Bolland and Alan Moore.

It looks as if Graphitti's Gallery Editions and DC Comics are to publish an Artists Edition-style volume based on Batman: The Killing Joke and other stories. But they are looking for Brian Bolland's original artwork in the hands of private sellers to help complete it. Brian Bolland – Batman: The Killing Joke And Other Stories And Art Gallery Edition, reproducing the original inked art boards behind one of the most famous comic book stories of all time, by Brian Bolland and Alan Moore, will be published this autumn.

Brian Bolland posts to Instagram, "Still looking for original art if you have or know of someone who has access to art or scans of Bolland's DC comic originals…Please contact us at Joseph Melchior at Joseph@gallery-editions.com or Bob Chapman Graphittid@aol.com.

The Graphitti Gallery Editions are a series of deluxe, hardcover books produced by Graphitti Designs that faithfully reproduce the original art from select key comic books in a large-format edition that captures all the subtleties, nuances and excitement of the art as originally created by the artist, imprinted on heavy paper stock, that replicated the visual and tactile aspects of the original artwork, and a literary keepsake geared towards the fan, collector, artist, archivists, and comics art scholars.

The format is based on the Artists Editions format that former original art dealer Scott Dumbier pioneered for IDW Publishing and that has also been replicated by Rebellion Publishing and Dynamite Entertainment.

Founded in 1982 by its President Bob Chapman, Graphitti Design is a speciality printing company associated closely with the comic industry. They are known mostly for their licensed T-Shirts, but also publish prints, statues, toys and books, and were the first to publish and license high-end hardcover American comic books, such as the Graphitti slipcase version of Watchmen, the Gallery Editions of Sandman and Ronin, Mike Allred's Madman and hard-to-find trade paperbacks like Sergio Aragones' The Life of Groo and Kevin Smith's Jay & Silent Bob series, or their Limited Clamshell hardcover Edition of Earth X.

