Grant Morrison Confirms Damian Wayne Was Consensual

In Grant Morrison's recent Xanaduum Substack subscription posts, amongst many other comic book legends, Grant talked about their intentions regarding the parentage of Damian Wayne. In the original Batman: Son Of The Demon by Mike W. Barr and Jerry Bingham, Bruce Wayne and Talia Al Ghul had a very consensual affair.

Although they clearly weren't playing safe and it led to a pregnancy.

But it didn't end well.

Though maybe it did?

Intended as a non-continuity graphic novel, the ending was followed up a number of times in a number of other non-canon storylines, but it would be Grant Morrison who would bring that back, with Damian Wayne. Son of the two and the new Robin. But also throwing another aspect into the mix.

Which led to copious online discussion over whether Batman was raped. Well in Xanaduum, Grant Morrison addresses that directly, saying;

For those who have wondered over the years and it seems many have, the conception of Damian, son of Batman was, in my mind an entirely consensual event! We've taken pains, my artistic collaborators and I, to show that Batman is clearly a willing participant in flashbacks to the event! The running joke is that he denies it, whether to or to hide from responsibility and convince himself that his youthful passion was some result of trickery. I will admit, however, that Talia in those stories dosed the Caped Crusader with something from her arsenal resembling some combination of MDMA and Viagra and doubtless some ingredients of her own devising. She can't help being the Devil's Daughter, after all! Nevertheless, they were genuinely crazy about one another… but it would take a lot to melt the glacier walls of experience that separates them now.

Especially, I guess, after Talia had Damian Wayne killed. But as with many such issues with the Al Ghul, it didn't take.

