Grant Morrison Launches Xanaduum On Substack Comics Pro

Substack is announcing the expansion of its comics program today with six new publications from high-profile comic writers launching on the free/subscription newsletter platform. This follows a significant launch last year. The publications include an independent publication from Grant Morrison, a joint project from Brian K. Vaughan and Niko Henrichon, a solo project by Jen Bartel, a collaboration between Tom King and Elsa Charretier, a new publication from Khary Randolph and Joanne Starer, and Mangasplaining will be launching a Substack. But first, let's take a look at Grant Morrison's project called Xanaduum. They post on Substack, not so much a comic but more a cut-together fanzine with… stuff.

We'z been immersing myselves in the 'super early stuff' – from the '70s and '80s when as GM I was doing home-made comic books, fanzines, band posters, and mix tape inserts – a lost world of collage, cut and paste, staples and glue, Letraset and Rotring ink cartridges. A renewed desire to cut out the middlemen and go back to my roots led all the way to the primordial depths of Xanaduum, my attempt at autobiographical sci-fi collage comicks done in the lo-est of hands-on anti-NFT lo-fi with felt pens, coloured pencils, scissors and blackmail graphics. Crude, primitive post-apocalyptic and back to basics before computers roamed the Earth!

While also catching up with his latest, Grant Morrison tells us about his new novel for later in the year.

Ticking off outstanding commitments to monthly comic books during 2020 and early 2021, freed up some time to catch up on offers I'd been putting off for decades and after twenty years and three false starts, enabled me to finally finish that novel I'd been promising my brilliant book agent Peter McGuigan at Ultra Literary! It'll be out later this year. Otherwise, I spent 2021 deep in development with two TV shows based on well-known, non-genre literary classics. Also have exec producer credits on a couple of very interesting projects but other than that the general anxiety of PR departments means that's all I can probably say for now! Those of you paying attention, may wonder where the long in-development Invisibles series fits into this flurry of televisual activity… Sadly, as of this moment, The Invisibles is once more in limbo with a pretty great pilot draft. Feel free to watch this space although holding your breath may be inadvisable! What else? Somewhere in the background I'm working on some new comics, more prose and an indie film adaptation of a famous horror novel with my mate, the young actor and director Jack Reynor, who played rocket scientist and occultist Jack Parsons in the TV series Strange Angel – in which I was to have made a cameo appearance as Aleister Crowley had it been renewed, which it wasn't…

Annual $100/year ($8.33/month) or Monthly $10/month – Subscriber-only posts and full archive, Post comments and join the community

Founding Member $250/year – Access to special events and exclusive content in addition.

Free – occasional public posts