Grant Morrison On The Legion Comic With Jim Lee That Never Happened

Grant Morrison on the Legion Of Super-Heroes comic with Jim Lee that never happened.. as well as the latest on Sinatoro

Article Summary Grant Morrison reveals a never-made Legion of Super-Heroes comic with Jim Lee from the early 2000s.

Shares challenges behind leaving Action Comics and ambitious abandoned Multiversity plans at DC.

Discusses Sinatoro’s long-delayed journey from movie idea to comic, with new sample art shown in 2024.

Addresses Seaguy’s stalled final chapter and legal frustrations over 2000AD’s Zenith publishing.

Grant Morrison has written a lot of comics. But not all of them have been finished or come to fruition. And, while giving a Reddit AMA to promote the Batman/Deadpool crossover from DC Comics, they answered a few questions that Bleeding Cool has compiled with this handy tag. Including about what once was. And we go back to the beginning. Previous projects were mentioned,

"I pitched a Phantom Stranger story to Karen Berger, along with Animal Man and Arkham Asylum, in 1987, but they were already working on something with the character. I like to keep him mysterious, but my story linked him to an earlier sighting of a Phantom Stranger lookalike, who turned out to be the Devil, in one of DC's spooky comics from the '50s… I did have a Legion pitch back in the day – around the year 2000, and Jim Lee was talking about drawing it! It didn't happen in the end. But yes, I'm a huge Legion fan!"

As to why they left the New 52 relaunch of Action Comics? "I had a ton of ideas for Superman but Action became difficult to write – my artist the great Rags Morales couldn't keep up a monthly schedule so I was writing issues for fill-in artists out of sequence. There was one month where I had to write stories for three or four different artists, which meant writing issue #17 before #14. That's why I doubled down on the crazy time jumps, flashbacks and flashforwards. It was real life 4-dimensional storytelling but the pace was punishing and I was happy to bail when I did."

And what might have been for Multiversity. "I had more ideas for Multiversity, including a Justice Incarnate series that would have different story arcs set on different worlds with an overarching story. My plan was too ambitious and I wasn't able to commit to it…. The follow-up is not on the cards. I had ideas for a couple of one-off books and a 12-issue outline for a Justice Incarnate story but I was busy on work outside comics and it never took off. The structure for that one would have been a bit more novelistic, or like a TV season perhaps."

And for 2000AD publishing news stories with Zenith? "I'd have preferred if they'd left Zenith alone, but they can't help themselves. Due to their own administrative error, I didn't sign away my rights to the series, but they've been unwilling to acknowledge my position or offer me even a minimal cut while doing everything they can to sneak Zenith stuff in behind my back. If they'd been smarter, I might have come back for a new Zenith story. I'm sure Rob Williams will do a decent job and I have no beef with him, but I find the whole thing a bit distasteful and prefer to have nothing to do with it…. There are legal issues with Zenith that make any return unlikely."

One keen questioner gave a list, asking, "Any more news on Bizarre Boys, LeSexxxy, Seaguy Three, Flash Earth One, Sleepless Knights, Batman Black And White, The New Adventures Of Andy Warhol, Silver Surfer Year Zero, Pantheon, Indestructible Man, Bonnyroad, C.O.O.L., Warcop, Citizen Death, The Kult, The New Bible or Sinatoro in the pipeline?" Grant replied, "I still want to finish Sinatoro. That was a fantastic story. As for the others, they can be found at Lucien's library in the Dreaming…"

In 2010 at San Diego Comic Con, I talked to Grant Morrison and director Adam Egypt about plans for a Sinatoro movie, a modern take on the Tibetan Book of the Dead. Then it was announced as a comic book to be published by Black Mask Studios in 2015 with Vanesa Del Ray. Then again, for 2017. And then… nothing. However, it seems that, in 2024, comic book artist C. Granda created the following sample pages for Sinatoro. Might this be somewhat in the pipeline?

And as for Seaguy's final chapter, "It's written, but my artist and co-owner of the title got himself into bother, so no plans, sadly… The Seaguy trilogy is complete but I don't know if it will ever be drawn!" Since 2020, Cameron Stewart's comics work has been available via his Patreon, such as Otto & Olya and The Greywater Lodge. Grant Morrison concluded, "I'm working on some new creator-owned stuff right now, so there's that. Writing Batman/Deadpool reminded me how much I love doing comics, so I'll probably do some more!"

