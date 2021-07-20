Grant Morrison Predicted Events Of 2020 and 2021 In 2007's Batman

Batman #666 by Grant Morrison, Andy Kubert, and Jesse Delperdang was a side-switch to the main storyline they were creating in the Batman comic book for DC Comics fifteen years ago. It showed a future where Damian Wayne was Batman, his father Bruce Wayne, and adoptive brother Dick Grayson long gone. And this Batman was keeping the peace, fifteen years in the future. Which is about now. And in the middle of doing some "research", Tim Seeley picked up on some Nostradamus antics of Grant Morrison in this particular panel featuring Damian Wayne, being bombarded with news and information as he went about his everyday Bat-business. Either Damian Wayne or Grant Morrison creating an avatar of themselves, sending a message to themselves from the future via the medium of comic books. I mean, you wouldn't put it past them. right?

And don't worry Damian Wayne is only going to let us burn on his own schedule. Apparently. Oh and if you want to know what DC's actual plans for Damian Wayne were a year ago, here's another tweet that might provide answers.

BATMAN #666

DC COMICS

MAR070169

(W) Grant Morrison (A/CA) Andy Kubert

Written by Grant Morrison Art by Andy Kubert & Jesse Delperdang Cover by Andy Kubert

Meet Damian Wayne, the Batman of Tomorrow in this special issue set 15 years from now in a nightmarish future Gotham! In a world torn apart by terrorism, plagues, rogue weather and bizarre super-crime, only 24 hours are left before the climactic battle of Armageddon – and only one man who might be able to stop it.

But will he? The Son of the Bat meets the Prince of Darkness and the stage is set for the ultimate battle between evil and moral ambiguity. Can Damian make peace with his heritage to save the world? Find out in BATMAN #666, "Numbers of the Beast." 32 pg, FC, $2.99 US In Shops: Jul 25, 2007 SRP: $2.99