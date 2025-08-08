Posted in: Comics, Current News | Tagged: K. Woodman-Maynard, Tuck Everlasting

Graphic Novel Adaptation of Tuck Everlasting Gets a 120,000 Print Run

The graphic novel adaptation of Tuck Everlasting by Natalie Babbitt, adapted by K. Woodman-Maynard has been given a 120,000 print run by publisher Farrar, Straus and Giroux, as it is published on the 2nd of September, 2025. The children's novel about immortality was originally published in 1975, has sold over 5 million copies and has been made into movies, in 1981 and in 2002. It has also been adapted into a stage musical, and now a graphic novel.

"Celebrate Tuck Everlasting's 50th anniversary with the stunning graphic novel adaptation of this beloved and spellbinding children's classic that has sold more than 10 million copies. What if you could live forever? In this timeless story about immortality, friendship, and growing up, young Winnie Foster learns of a hidden spring in a nearby wood and meets the Tuck family, whose members reveal their astonishing discovery of the spring's life-changing power. Now Winnie must decide what to do with her newfound knowledge―and the Tucks must decide what to do with her. But it's not just the curious girl who is interested in their remarkable tale. A suspicious stranger is also searching for the Tucks, and he will stop at nothing until he finds them and uncovers their secret. From Newbery Honoree and E. B. White Award winner Natalie Babbitt, Tuck Everlasting is a modern-day masterpiece that has been a staple on home bookshelves and in classrooms and libraries for half a century. Drawing closely from the original text, it is now brought to visual life in K. Woodman-Maynard's gorgeous watercolor artwork. The perfect book for new readers and long-devoted fans alike, Tuck Everlasting: The Graphic Novel is sure to be an all-time favorite for every generation."

