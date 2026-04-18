Posted in: Games, Plaion, Retro Games, SNK, Video Games | Tagged: NeoGeo, NEOGEO AES+

The NEOGEO AES+ Announced For The 2026 Holiday Season

A classic game system is coming this holiday season: the NEOGEO AES+ mini console will be released in November.

Article Summary NEOGEO AES+ mini console launches November 2026, offering authentic retro gaming for collectors.

Supports original NEOGEO AES cartridges and newly re-released classic titles on cartridge format.

Includes modern upgrades: HDMI output up to 1080p, low power usage, and High Score save support.

Ten classic NEOGEO games return at launch, with more releases and accessories planned soon.

SNK and Plaion have revealed their latest mini console coming out this holiday season, as they revealed the NEOGEO AES+. Like a lot of the mini consoles that have come out over the past decade, this one is almost exactly as you remember it, as they have replicated the 1990s console as best they could, with some modern improvements to play on current TVs and monitors. The biggest difference with this model is that it's not an emulator with pre-stored games. It can play any titles from the era if you own them, as they will also re-release ten classic titles from the console on cartridge again for you to own, along with accessories, and a special white Anniversary Edition. We have more details here as they are up fopr pre-order now, set to launch on November 12, 2026.

Return to the 90s and Arcade-Level Gaming With The NEOGEO AES+

With each title representing a 1:1 direct replica of the original arcade board used on SNK's MVS (Multi-Video System), NEOGEO cartridges would differ significantly from traditional console games typically shipped on a 4Mb or 8Mb cartridge, with the largest NEOGEO game weighing in at an incredible 708Mb, and games that exceeded 100Mb in size giving birth to the infamous '100Mega Shock' moniker. Often imitated but never equaled, the NEOGEO AES represented the definition of high-end, desirable gaming tech, lusted after by all those who played, but proving beyond the reach of casual gamers thanks to the premium cost of hardware and game cartridges, many of which still command huge prices today on the collector market.

Honoring the prestigious hardware in the manner it deserves, the return of the NEOGEO AES represents a milestone in retro hardware re-releases. In keeping with the original ethos of "Zero Compromise" gaming, the NEOGEO AES+ is no mere micro console, offering unrivaled authenticity designed to appeal to the true gamer and discerning collector. Forgoing the traditional route of emulation, the NEOGEO AES+ utilizes ASIC (Application-Specific Integrated Circuits), presenting a wholly authentic experience for both hardware and software, looking, feeling, and playing just as you remember, truly "arcade perfect" in each and every way. The new hardware is so authentic, in fact, that the NEOGEO AES+ offers full compatibility with original NEOGEO AES cartridges, ideal for those with a pre-existing collection of games, wishing to play on modern displays.

Speaking of modern displays, the NEOGEO AES+ comes armed with quality of life upgrades designed to appeal to a modern gaming audience without altering or compromising the console features so inherent to the original appeal. In addition to the regular AV out, built for CRT enthusiasts to enjoy, the new hardware comes complete with low-latency HDMI output, finally allowing the games to be enjoyed in crystal clear HD, with resolutions of up to 1080p. On-screen BIOS and DIP Switches located on the bottom of the console allow for instant switching of territory language selection, overclocking the hardware or choosing different display modes, and the console now offers low power usage as well as permanently saving players' High Score saves for each game.

Such momentous hardware deserves more than a mere console release however, and PLAION REPLAI plan to support the console launch with a full ecosystem of games and accessories, offering fans old and new alike a chance to build their ultimate collection of arcade classics with all of the authenticity, but none of the prohibitive costs associated with the system and software, finally priced at a level that puts perfection within the reach of the masses. Launching alongside the console, is a collection of ten classic NEOGEO games, with more releases expected to follow. On day one, gamers can purchase the following software:

Metal Slug

The King of Fighters 2002

Garou: Mark of the Wolves

Big Tournament Golf

Shock Troopers

Samurai Shodown V Special

Pulstar

Twinkle Star Sprites

Magician Lord

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