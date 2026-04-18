Posted in: Games, Owlcat Games, Video Games | Tagged: Dark Heresy, Rogue Trader, warhammer

Warhammer 40,000: Dark Heresy & Rogue Trader Add New Companions

Two different Warhammer 40,000 games, Dark Heresy and Rogue Trader, have been given an update adding brand-new companions

Article Summary Dark Heresy adds new companion Haymar Devos, a Catachan-born Astra Militarum elite turned Inquisitor.

Rogue Trader introduces Eogunn Februs, a Tech-Priest joining with DLC 3: The Infinite Museion.

Eogunn specializes in battlefield support, draining Motive Force and aiding allies or boosting himself.

Haymar excels in close and ranged combat, bringing lethal skills and survival expertise to your party.

Owlcat Games dropped a pair of updates for their two Warhammer 40,000 titles, as both Dark Heresy and Rogue Trader have been given new companions. Starting with Dark Heresy, players will be getting a new companion in the form of Haymar Devos, who will be made a part of the game's Alpha period while they continue to work on it, basically giving you the equivalent of Rambo in the title. Meanwhile, Rogue Trader will be getting Eogunn Februs, as he will be added to the game's third DLC, The Infinite Museion, as part of the new storyline around Necron Overlord Trazyn. We have more details about both for you here along with trailers to show them off.

Warhammer 40,000: Rogue Trader Welcomes The Genetor Extremis, Eogunn Februs

A Tech-Priest Manipulus and Genetor Extremis, Eogunn Februs, will join the Rogue Trader's party with the launch of DLC 3, The Infinite Museion, later this year. He is a member of the secretive Xenarite sect within the Adeptus Mechanicus, searching for forbidden knowledge with his esteemed servo-skull colleague Nuncius. Eogunn always behaves rationally and with cold logic — but also is in denial about some events from his past. In combat, Eogunn specializes in battlefield support, using his galvanic cell to drain the Motive Force from his enemies and either redistribute it among his allies or use it to strengthen his own attacks.

Haymar Devos Makes His Way Into The World of Dark Heresy

Toughness, cunning, and eyes at the back of your head are what is needed to survive on Catachan, one of the most lethal Death Worlds in the Imperium of Mankind. Haymar Devos, a native of Catachan and former elite member of the Astra Militarum, possesses these qualities in spades. Growing up in a world where the flora, fauna, air, and soil are out to kill you required Haymar to become a fearless survivor and ruthless killer. He further honed his skills in the elite Catachan Devils unit of the Astra Militarum, then became a member of the Inquisition in the Calixis sector. Haymar is a lethal soldier, excelling both in close quarters and ranged combat. He demonstrates outstanding awareness of his surroundings and knowledge of all things deadly, which comes in handy for both exploring the environments of Scintilla and analyzing evidence from Inquisition cases.

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