Posted in: Batman, Movies, Warner Bros | Tagged: The Batman Part II

The Batman: Part II – Charles Dance In Talks To Join The Cast

Charles Dance is reportedly in talks to join the cast of The Batman: Part II. The film is set to start production this spring and will be released in theaters on October 7, 2027.

Article Summary Charles Dance is reportedly in talks to join The Batman: Part II, possibly as Harvey Dent's father.

The film is set to begin production this spring, with an official release date of October 7, 2027.

Script delays led to multiple release date changes, but the project now appears to be moving forward.

Robert Pattinson and Andy Serkis are confirmed to return, with Matt Reeves directing and co-writing.

The Batman: Part II got a little shoutout during the Warner Bros. CinemaCon presentation this week, but not much else, which was a little surprising all things considered. The conversation around this film is weird, and it's entirely on the studio for dating a film that had no finished script. When it became apparent the script was slow-moving, they kept shifting the release date instead of just pulling it from the schedule until they knew it was ready to go. It seems that things are finally moving forward, and we have another casting rumor. Once again, DC Studios and Warner Bros. wouldn't comment, so we'll see how it all plays out. Deadline is reporting that Charles Dance is in talks to join the cast of The Batman: Part II. While the role isn't specifically mentioned, they believe he will play Harvey Dent's father, and Dent is currently set to be portrayed by Marvel Cinematic Universe MVP Sebastian Stan.

Star Robert Pattinson said during the press tour for The Drama that production on The Batman: Part II would start very soon, while Andy Serkis mentioned filming his scenes sometime later this year. Both Serkies and Pattinson have a lot of other commitments this year, so this production is going to be an interesting one to follow, all things considered. My guess is Serkis doesn't have a ton of scenes, and they are planning to shoot his scenes during planned reshoots later in the year, but again, that's a guess.

The Batman: Part II Is Taking Its Sweet Time, And That's Fine

The Batman Part II was officially announced at CinemaCon in April 2022, and things have been all over the place ever since. Fans have been seeing smoke everywhere, and while timelines change, Warner Bros. kept delaying the film instead of pulling it from the schedule and giving it a more solid release date, even though everyone involved knew things were ready to go. The constant delays have led to all sorts of rumors about this movie to the point that James Gunn has had to make multiple public statements assuring everyone that the film is happening and they were just waiting for the script from director Matt Reeves and Mattson Tomlin.

At the end of June 2025, we saw movement that would normally make people calm down. Reeves took to social media with Tomlin and shared a photo of a piece of paper with a Batman logo. It appears the first draft of the script for The Batman: Part II is probably done. Now, this is only a first draft since Gunn has been pretty upfront that they hadn't received any drafts yet, so there is still more work to be done, but any creative writer will tell you that you can't edit or improve what doesn't exist, so a first draft that needs a lot of improvement is better than no draft at all. At the time of writing, The Batman: Part II has a release date of October 7, 2027.

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