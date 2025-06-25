Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics | Tagged: green lantern, Green Lantern Corps

Green Lantern Brings Back A Character From Animated Series (Spoilers)

Green Lantern Brings Back A Character From The Animated Series in Green Lantern #24 by Jeremy Adams and Xermanico (Spoilers)

Article Summary Green Lantern #24 reintroduces Aya, the beloved AI from the Green Lantern Animated Series, to DC Comics.

Aya, once Razer’s companion and a complex AI, returns in the Dawn of DC era with a chance at a new body.

After years of minor appearances, Aya officially becomes part of the mainstream Green Lantern continuity.

Fans can anticipate new storylines as Aya’s fate entwines with Razer and the Green Lantern Corps once again.

Green Lantern #24 by Jeremy Adams and Xermanico is published today, and continues the joy of digging into the recent past. And spoilers on that means a dive into the Green Lantern Animated Series from 2012. And a certain artificial intelligence called Aya.

Aya was the artificial intelligence on board the Interceptor, based on Hal Jordan's pronunciation of A.I. ins. She eventually learned to use various robotic components and her own green energy to form a body for herself, based upon the form of Razer's deceased wife, Ilana, the last imprint in Aya's database. Which also led to her getting involved with Razer. It was later revealed that she was infused with a portion of a living entity within the Central Power Battery on Oa. She would later embark on a crusade to rid the universe of all emotion, in a genocidal fashion. before turning on herself and destroying every version of her. With Razer devoting himself to trying to find the last of her, believing her energy had dissipated into the universe.

Aya has turned up in some of the media spinoff comic books, but her appearance in the mainstream DC Comics continuity has been minor. And basically down to her A.I. computer role, a couple of times, in various different continuities.

But with Razer turning up in the current Dawn Of DC Green Lantern Corps title, also from Jeremy Adams…

… could Aya be far behind?

No, it seems not. And it's time for her to build herself a new body.

Welcome to the DC Comics Universe, Aya. We hope you survive the experience. And not try and kill everyone in the universe, this time…

GREEN LANTERN #24

(W) Jeremy Adams (A/CA) Xermanico

RISE OF THE STARBREAKER CORPS! While Kyle's team finds itself pulled to a desolate part of the universe, a lost ally's attempts to reveal itself will shock you! Meanwhile, the Starbreaker Corps amasses its forces as the last pieces of its plan come into being and threaten the universe–but what does this mean for Hal Jordan and Carol Ferris? Love will be tested like never before in this latest installment of the Fractured Spectrum Saga! $4.99 6/25/2025

