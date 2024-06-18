Posted in: Batman, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics | Tagged: Batman Nightfire, elseworlds, Green Lantern Dark

Green Lantern Dark in October From DC, Batman Nightfire In November

DC Comics has scheduled two more Elseworlds titles with Green Lantern Dark #1 for October 2024 and Batman: Nightfire #1 for November 2024.

Green Lantern Dark portrays a post-apocalyptic Earth, introducing a new hero with a lantern.

Batman: Nightfire features Clay & Seth Mann in a Gotham burning with secrets Bruce Wayne hides.

Both series are listed in DC's current title checklist, sparking anticipation for possible crossovers.

DC Comics has confirmed the scheduling of two more of their Elseworlds titles with Green Lantern Dark #1 by Tate Bromball and Werther Dell'Edra for October 2024 and Batman: Nightfire #1 by Clay Mann and Seth Mann for November 2024.

Green Lantern Dark #1 (of 7)

(W) Tate Brombal (A) Werther Dell'Edera Green Lantern Dark reimagines the DC Universe as a dark fantasy wasteland where monsters overrun a post-apocalyptic earth with a new Green Lantern who carries a lantern rather than a ring. The battle between good and evil ended long ago. Now, darkness prevails as humanity struggles to survive on a corrupted planet. Only one hero remains, the one who wields the green flame that can return light to a dark world—The Green Lantern. But she's been missing for years, and, on the isolated island of New England, the horrors only get worse by the night.

Batman: Nightfire #1 (of 6)

(W/A) Clay Mann & Seth Mann Batman/Catwoman artist Clay Mann returns to the franchise for a story set in a world where Batman harbors a secret so important that he would rather allow Gotham to burn down than let the truth be known.

Batman: Nightfire is a six issue series by Clay Mann and Seth Mann. On the evening of the Joker's execution, a mysterious fire engulfs the city of Gotham threatening to reveal a dark truth hiding behind the mask of its greatest protector, Batman. Dealing his own justice, Batman has nearly rid Gotham of its most lethal foes. Now, with a new threat ignited and Batman on edge, the line that separates right and wrong might just be blurred. Will Batman unravel this mystery or watch as the world burns? What should be a new beginning for Gotham City …might just be its end .

All are listed in the current checklist for the titles… as the first issue of Batman: Gotham By Gaslight: The Kryptonian Age #1 is published this past Tuesday. more to come in 2025? How about a crossover between them?

