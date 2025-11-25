Posted in: Comics | Tagged: greenland 2: migration

Greenland 2: Migration – 3 New Character Posters Released

Lionsgate has released three new character posters for the upcoming Greenland 2: Migration, which will be released in theaters on January 9, 2026.

The sequel explores the aftermath of the comet strike, focusing on the Garrity family's struggle to survive.

Greenland 2 sets itself apart with a post-apocalyptic journey rarely seen in disaster movie sequels.

The original Greenland saw success via international box office and PVOD after its pandemic-era release.

2026 will be here before we know it, and the January movies will bless the box office with a bunch of nonsense that we're all going to love. Greenland 2: Migration is probably going to be one of those movies, but unlike a lot of action movies released in January. This one is a sequel to one that was well-received, and the concept is actually interesting. So rarely do we see the aftermath of action movies with world-ending events. We see the after with things like infections and plagues that take out the whole of the human race, but the after with events like comet or asteroid strikes big enough to alter our climate isn't as common. That unique angle might be the thing that sets this film apart from the other mid-tier January fodder on the docket. We got location posters the other day, and now we have three character posters.

Greenland 2: Migration – The Unlikely Pandemic Sequel

Greenland 2: Migration will be directed by Ric Roman Waugh, written by Mitchell LaFortune and Chris Sparling, and produced by Basil Iwanyk, Erica Lee, Gerard Butler, Alan Siegel, Sébastien Raybaud, John Zois, Brendon Boyea, and Ric Roman Waugh. The film stars Gerard Butler, Morena Baccarin, Roman Griffin Davis, Amber Rose Revah, Sophie Thompson, Trond Fausa Aurvåg, and William Abadie. Lionsgate released a brief summary for Greenland 2: Migration: In the aftermath of a comet strike that decimated most of the earth, Greenland 2: Migration follows the Garrity family (Gerard Butler, Morena Baccarin, and Roman Griffith Davis) as they're forced to leave the safety of their bunker in Greenland to traverse a shattered world in search of a new home. Greenland 2: Migration will be released on January 9, 2026.

The first film was released over the course of several months in 2020. Greenland was initially set to be a summer blockbuster, but the film kept getting pushed back as it became more and more apparent that this little virus thing was not going to be a quick thing that turned around. However, while the movie ultimately ended up skipping US theaters for a PVOD format in the fall, Greenland did release internationally in a couple of different countries. Starting in mid-July and through the rest of the summer and into the fall, Greenland would open in theaters across Europe, eventually gathering a worldwide box office of $52.3 million on a budget of $35 million. That box office gross does not include the PVOD numbers when the film was released digitally in October 2020 or the $20-$30 million the studio made from selling the streaming rights to HBO. The sequel, which would eventually be titled Greenland 2: Migration, was officially greenlit in June 2021.

