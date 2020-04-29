Evil Dead Features Two Endings Nobody Has Ever Seen

Evil Dead 2013 is a fantastic film and one of the rare remakes that can give the original a run for its money. Director Fede Alvarez did a tremendous job paying proper homage to the Sam Raimi classic while updating it and making it feel fresh for a new audience and time. Evil Dead should be the blueprint always used for these horror remakes. While we patiently wait for someone to allow the man to make a sequel, Alvarez recently appeared on the Bloody Disgusting podcast The Boo Crew Podcast (a great show you should listen to, seriously) to discuss two endings to the film that nobody has ever seen.

These Evil Dead Remake Endings Sound Great

"The original ending – we shot some of it – ended like the original movie," Alvarez explains. "[Mia] was going to walk out of the house, she's limping away from the house and suddenly the force – you know, the crazy camera running through the woods – would come out of the house, she would turn around, scream, and that would be it, that would be the end of it."

"In the script, we went a little bit further and we say, well, that's what we saw in the original movie, so I think we should see more this time," he continues. "So we will do this shot, and after she turns and screams, we will see what happened to her. It was written as she levitates for the first time – because you never see levitation in the movie. It was kind of the rules of [our] Evil Dead, to never see anything that tells you right away that you're in a supernatural world. So no one floats [in] Evil Dead. But in the last moment, she will float." "Suddenly her body was all tensed up like Exorcist-style, and then we were going to rip her apart like every limb or something like that. She was going to explode into this bomb of blood. "

It turns out it was Sam Raimi who insisted Mia lived at the end: "After everything she's been through, I think the audience is going to want her to live. It would be unfair to pull something out of the hat and just say, 'Now she dies'. And I was like, 'Well, that's what you did in the original,' and he was like, 'Well, I didn't think Ash deserved to live."

I loved the ending they went with, but it would be interesting to see this footage if it does still exist. Hell, they have released the original Evil Dead about 1,865 times on DVD, they can stand to try and find this footage somewhere and rerelease this one. I did feel like Mia deserved to live at the end, and was happy that we got that ending, especially knowing that we could (and should) have gotten at least one sequel already.