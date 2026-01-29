Posted in: Lionsgate, Movies | Tagged: john rambo, lionsgate, noah centineo

Rambo Prequel Starring Noah Centineo Now In Production

A new Rambo film has started production today, with Noah Centineo playing a younger version of the action hero.

Article Summary Lionsgate launches Rambo prequel film with Noah Centineo as a young John Rambo, now in production.

Directed by Jalmari Helander, the movie explores the origins of Rambo before the events of First Blood.

Sylvester Stallone is not returning, with the story focusing on Rambo’s early survival and lost innocence.

Mixed reactions to recasting; some doubt Centineo can capture the iconic legacy of the Rambo character.

John Rambo is now in production. Lionsgate is bringing the classic action character back to the big screen, this time played by Noah Centineo, in a prequel set well before First Blood. The film is being directed by Jalmari Helander from a script by Rory Haines and Sohrab Noshivani. Executive producers include Anthony and Joe Russo, Trevor Short, Dallas Sonnier, and Amanda Presmyk; producers include Kevin King Templeton, Les Weldon, Jonathan Yunger2, Michael Disco, and Angela Russo-Otsot. Joining Centino in John Rambo and rounding out the cast are yao (Sinners), Jason Tobin ("A Thousand Blows"), Quincy Isaiah ("Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty"), Jefferson White ("Yellowstone"), and Tayme Thapthimthong ("The White Lotus").

John Rambo For A New Generation, But No Stallone

Helander released a statement about the beginning of production: "When I was eleven, I saw First Blood for the first time and it changed my life. Rambo wasn't just a film to me- it stayed with me growing up and was a defining influence on why I wanted to become a filmmaker. As we begin production on the origin of John Rambo, we are going back to the beginning. This is Rambo stripped down, raw, and real- a survival story about endurance, persistence, and lost innocence. It's an honor to shape this next chapter with deep respect for the character and the legacy, and to bring audiences the start of John Rambo's journey."

Lionsgate also released the first teaser image.

This is not a role I see Centino pulling off, same as when he was originally cast as He-Man. I also do not think we need another Rambo film. The last one was in 2019, and it didn't perform well at the box office. It also feels wrong to see anyone else in the role. Some things can be recast, and it can be okay, but I am not sure this is one of them. John Rambo feels like a character whose story has already been told, and the fact that this is a prequel confirms that for me. I guess we shall see.

