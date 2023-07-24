Posted in: Comics, Current News | Tagged: october 2023, Scout Comis, Solicits

Greylock & Granite State Punk in Scout Comics October 2023 Solicits

Scout Comics' October 2023 solicits see launches for Travis Gibb & Patrick Buermeyer's Granite State Punk, and Eli Shockey & Atagun Ilhan's The Greylock

Scout Comics sees launches for Travis Gibb and Patrick Buermeyer's Granite State Punk, Eli Shockey and Atagun Ilhan's The Greylock, Zach Chapman and Ruairi Coleman's A Haunting On Mars, Jon Clark's Bite-Sized Tales Of Terror for their October 2023 solicits and solicitations. As well as Jared Prestwidge and Carlos Trigo's Howie The Hellhound, Maxim Simic's Mitch, Marco Fontanili's Tales From The Grave, and Hector Rodriguez III and JM Cuellar Chema's Thirteen Origins: Zopilote.

GRANITE STATE PUNK BREAKING EDGE #1 CVR A PATRICK BUERMEYER

SCOUT COMICS

AUG232205

AUG232206 – GRANITE STATE PUNK BREAKING EDGE #1 CVR B C R FLORENCE – 4.99

(W) Travis Gibb (A / CA) Patrick Buermeyer

In an effort to learn more about his sordid past, newly straight-edge, punk rocker Zeke visits his estranged uncle in Hampton Beach. Instead of getting the answers he seeks, Zeke gets caught up in the urban legend of Goody Cole-the first woman put on trial and convicted for being a witch in New Hampshire. An onslaught of chaos ensues as Zeke navigates the wrath of a resurrected witch while trying to maintain control of his newly-discovered powers and sobriety.

In Shops: Oct 11, 2023

SRP: 4.99

GREYLOCK #1 CVR A ATAGUN ILHAN

SCOUT COMICS

AUG232207

AUG232208 – GREYLOCK #1 CVR B HUGO PETRUS – 4.99

AUG232209 – GREYLOCK #1 CVR C 25 COPY SHEHAN HOLOFOIL INCV

(W) Eli Shockey (A / CA) Atagun Ilhan

Magic is a commodity. Potions are sold at corner stores, Orcs and Dwarves earn a living in cubicles not battlefields… but there are those who resist the Houses of Magi's laws. Branded a criminal and forced to live as a wand for hire, there is a spellslinger they call… The Greylock.

In Shops: Oct 18, 2023

SRP: 4.99

A HAUNTING ON MARS #1 CVR A HUGO PETRUS

SCOUT COMICS

AUG232211

AUG232212 – A HAUNTING ON MARS #1 CVR B RUAIRI COLEMAN – 4.99

(W) Zach Chapman (A) Ruairi Coleman (CA) Hugo Petrus

Mars is a wasteland: A dead colony, founded by a dead billionaire, holding darkness and secrets within. Secrets which Echo Team are sent to uncover. A hacker. A psionic. An empath. A soldier. And their corpo loyalist leader. They've crashed far from the LZ and their sanity's already unraveling!

In Shops: Oct 25, 2023

SRP: 4.99

HOWIE THE HELLHOUND #1 CVR A CARLOS TRIGO & SIMON ROBINS

SCOUT COMICS

AUG232213

AUG232214 – HOWIE THE HELLHOUND #1 CVR B BUTCH MAPA & MARIAM YASSER – 4.99

(W) Jared Prestwidge (CA) Simon Robins (A / CA) Carlos Trigo

Satan's favorite pet, a Hellhound named Howie, escapes the pits of Hell and settles down with a human owner, Louise, in New York City. But when Hell's forces rise to take back what's theirs, the pair must find a way to come out the other side and earn the fresh start at life that they both crave. Howie the Hellhound is a supernatural dramedy filled to the brim with heart, danger, and laughs, along with a sprinkling of fire and brimstone!

In Shops: Oct 04, 2023

SRP: 4.99

MITCH #1 CVR A HUGO PETRUS

SCOUT COMICS

AUG232222

AUG232223 – MITCH #1 CVR B MARCO FONTANILLI – 4.99

AUG232224 – MITCH #1 CVR C DIEGO MARTINI – 4.99

AUG232225 – MITCH #1 CVR D 25 COPY FONTANILLI SPOTFOIL FREE INCV

(W) Maxim Simic (A) Maxim Simic (CA) Hugo Petrus

Mitch mixes comedy, science fiction and urban fantasy, with character Mitch as the anthropomorphic lead, juxtaposed to the seemingly realistic world of the late 90s. It's chunky Roger Rabbit with a bad temper meets Indiana Jones, set in a Sam Raimi's looking cityscape. It's a story about one furry guy on a quest to find his true origins, unintentionally stumbling into adventure, mystery, and a secret ongoing extraterrestrial conflict over Earth and its unsuspecting occupants.

In Shops: Oct 25, 2023

SRP: 4.99

TALES FROM THE GRAVE #1 CVR A MARCO FONTANILI

SCOUT COMICS

AUG232235

AUG232236 – TALES FROM THE GRAVE #1 CVR B 25 COPY FONTANILI SPOTFOIL (N

(W) Marco Fontanili (A / CA) Marco Fontanili

Graveyards populated by rotting undead. Castles haunted by ghosts. Swamps that hide unspeakable monsters. You will find this and much more inside Tales from the Grave, the new Horror anthology written and drawn by Marco Fontanili, creator of "Pentagram of Horror"! TFTG is indebted to classic EC Comics and movies such as "Creepshow" and "Body Bags." The thirteen stories that make up this miniseries are wordless and imbued with a rather dark sense of humor that is sure to bring a smile to your face. But be careful, horror can hide among even the most innocent things-waiting for its chance to grab you and plunge you into darkness!

In Shops: Oct 18, 2023

SRP: 5.99

THIRTEEN ORIGINS #1 ZOPILOTE CVR A JM CUELLAR CHEMA

SCOUT COMICS- CHISPA

AUG232247

AUG232248 – THIRTEEN ORIGINS #1 ZOPILOTE CVR B JM CUELLAR CHEMA – 4.99

(W) Hector Rodriguez Iii (A / CA) JM Cuellar Chema

CHISPA: The Thirteen Origins is a series of one-shot origin stories for the members of The Thirteen, a group of Mexicans and Mexican Americans who discover they are chispas, able to wield impossible powers. On his eighteenth birthday, martial arts champ Bruno Vega discovers that-like his great-grandfather before him-he can fly and detect corruption in human souls. He adopts the moniker of "Zopilote"-vulture-and fights in Mexico City to protect the innocent and the weak from being harmed by both criminals and the authorities. "Perseverance is rooted in hope" is his guiding philosophy, and it gets the attention of the mysterious Father Tonal, who recruits Bruno to attend a very special college, where he and other chispas can hone their abilities.

In Shops: Oct 18, 2023

SRP: 4.99

BITE SIZED TALES OF TERROR #1 CVR A JON CLARK

SCOUT COMICS

AUG232198

AUG232199 – BITE SIZED TALES OF TERROR #1 CVR B JON CLARK – 7.99

(W) Jon Clark (A / CA) Jon Clark

Bite-sized collection of three deeply disturbing horror stories in this new one shot. "Objects": The discovery of a strange lump on his chest shatters everything a ladies man knows about love. "Contact": An abused housewife claims that aliens are trying to get in touch with her, all they need is her location. "Crave": A corporate meeting descends into absolute insanity when a "scentologist" unveils her latest creation.

In Shops: Oct 11, 2023

SRP: 7.99

BLACK FRIDAY #1 SCOUT LEGACY ED (MR)

SCOUT COMICS

AUG232200

(W) Jon Clark (A) Travis Williamson

Scout Legacy editions bring back some of our most prolific issue number ones back in print! Black Friday is the biggest shopping day of the year. Millions of Americans pack the aisles of retail outlets all over the country battling for the best bargains. While an unlucky clean-up crew deals with the aftermath of the latest Black Friday frenzy, they discover that years of pent-up negative energy has released something very evil and dark into their superstore, which is just the way corporate wanted it.

In Shops: Oct 04, 2023

SRP: 4.99

COUNT DANTE #5 (OF 6)

SCOUT COMICS

AUG232202

(W) J C Barbour (A / CA) Wes Watson

Dante has discovered that not all victories are sweet. The Count may have won his tournament, but the outfit ransacked his dojo and murdered his friend. When that happens, there is only one thing left to do… dojo war.

In Shops: Oct 25, 2023

SRP: 4.99

DEATH DROP DRAG ASSASSIN #3 (MR)

SCOUT COMICS

AUG232203

(W) David Hazan (A / CA) Alex Moore

Death Drop's drag sister's trail has gone completely cold, but a surprise visitor to her apartment is willing to present new leads in exchange for Death Drop's participation in a dangerous infiltration mission that will undoubtedly exhume the ghosts of their shared past.

In Shops: Oct 11, 2023

SRP: 4.99

DUST #3

SCOUT COMICS

AUG232204

(W) Brett Register (A / CA) Gaston Gomez

Death Drop's drag sister's trail has gone completely cold, but a surprise visitor to her apartment is willing to present new leads in exchange for Death Drop's participation in a dangerous infiltration mission that will undoubtedly exhume the ghosts of their shared past.

In Shops: Oct 11, 2023

SRP: 4.99

GRIT #1 SCOUT LEGACY ED

SCOUT COMICS

AUG232210

(W) Brian Wickman (A / CA) Kevin Castaniero

Scout Legacy editions bring back some of our most prolific issue number ones back in print! When a routine troll hunting gig takes a gruesome turn, Old Man Barrow finds himself in the company of a wannabe doomsday cult. Just how's he going to get out of this backwoods nightmare? Well, that axe ain't just for show. Grit is Southern-fried sword and sorcery and pulp fantasy adventure in the mold of The Witcher by way of Southern Bastards.

In Shops: Oct 04, 2023

SRP: 4.99

JUNIOR TP VOL 01

SCOUT COMICS

AUG232215

(W) Alex Kmeto, Sean Callahan (A) Alex Kmeto

Young space Marine, Junior, and her alien, hippo-like sidekick, Walter, were caught off guard when they crash-landed on a dinosaur-infested planet. However, they were totally unprepared to find Junior's long-lost mother safeguarding an ancient, alien artifact capable of healing any mortal wound. Junior's father, a Colonel in the Marines, has been sent to collect the artifact for the evil corporate entity, "The Board." Now Junior is stuck in the middle of a conflict that could not only destroy her family but the galaxy as well!

In Shops: Oct 18, 2023

SRP: 14.99

KILLCHELLA TP

SCOUT COMICS

AUG232216

(W) Mario Candelaria (A) Lautaro Havlovich (A / CA) Serg Acuna

A group of friends attending a music festival in the desert face a bloody night of terror when an enigmatic pop star named Topanga Cornell recruits her most fanatical devotees to assist in a mass sacrifice ritual at her big return concert.The quest for good vibes quickly becomes a fight for survival as the crew tries to escape Topanga and her gang of blade-wielding obsessive fans she lovingly refers to as her "fawns" who will do anything #ForHerLove.

In Shops: Oct 11, 2023

SRP: 19.99

LIFE AND DEATH OF THE BRAVE CAPTAIN SUAVE TP

SCOUT COMICS

AUG232217

(W) Joseph Sieracki (A) Kelly Williams

A homeless man who thinks he's a superhero befriends an ex-nursing student with a penchant for drugs on the streets of Cleveland, Ohio. The unlikely pair find themselves bouncing from one mishap to another, all while trying to make a small but positive difference in the lives of those they encounter. A hero the city neither needs nor deserves, Captain Suave is a man out of time determined to be a Golden Age superhero. Not unlike Don Quixote of Cervantes's classic tale, this hero will straddle the line between insanity and benevolence. Along with his sidekick, Champ, Captain Suave will battle the imaginary forces of evil threatening the fair city of Cleveland. Stopping a wind turbine he mistakes for a hydra from demolishing the city, saving unwitting damsels in distress, and even thwarting real-life robbers, no evildoer is safe from the awesome and quixotic might of Captain Suave!

In Shops: Oct 25, 2023

SRP: 19.99

MAREHOLLOW THE SHOEMAKER #1 CVR A JAKE TACITO

SCOUT COMICS

AUG232218

AUG232219 – MAREHOLLOW THE SHOEMAKER #1 CVR B JAKE TACITO – 5.99

(W) Jake Tacito (A / CA) Jake Tacito

NONSTOP. The Shoemaker leads a simple life, taking care of his cat, making shoes, and enjoying success with his business in his simple little home, in the town of "Mare Hollow." The only thing it seems he could possibly want for is love, but when a beautiful woman, Ida, visits his shop, he may have just found it. It would seem the bright and peaceful town could almost be a little slice of heaven, if only there wasn't something about "Mare Hollow" that carried a forbidding darkness. After all, the terrors of ones own nightmares can only go ignored for so long.

In Shops: Oct 11, 2023

SRP: 5.99

MIDNIGHT WESTERN THEATRE TP VOL 01 (RES)

SCOUT COMICS

AUG232220

(W) Louis Southard (A) David Hahn (CA) Julianne Griepp

Welcome to the Midnight Western Theatre! Set in the days of the Wild West, a mysterious adventurer known as the Woman in Black sets out to right wrongs and tackle the problems no one else can! Accompanied by her vampiric partner, the gothic duo must confront everything from outlaws, monsters, and even each other! Collects issues #1-5 of Midnight Western Theatre.

In Shops: Oct 25, 2023

SRP: 14.99

MIDNIGHT WESTERN THEATRE WITCH TRIAL #2

SCOUT COMICS

AUG232221

(W) Louis Southard (A) Butch K. Mapa (CA) Julianne Griepp

The witch trial continues and Ortensia is in danger! Enter the Man in White: Governor Jamie Corson. Every western story needs a hero, and we just found ours! Let's pray that this white knight is here to stay!

In Shops: Oct 04, 2023

SRP: 4.99

OMEGA GANG #4

SCOUT COMICS

AUG232226

(W) Matteo Rivosecchi (A / CA) Niccolo Lelapi

While the rest of the Gang struggles to keep their evolved OGs in check, Gab's relationship with Lucas comes to a screeching halt. He'll have to confront once and for all his sexuality-and his relationship with his parents-if he doesn't want to lose Lucas. But there is an explosive surprise that no one saw coming!

In Shops: Oct 04, 2023

SRP: 4.99

PHANTASMAGORIA TP VOL 01

SCOUT COMICS

AUG232227

(W) El Torres (A / CA) Joe Bocardo

In Victorian London, an occult lodge has released into our world an entity, an Intruder from the Other Side of our reality. The creature possesses a young lady, driving her to create a magical artifact: The Phantom Lens, which absorbs the souls of the recently dead. Two brothers, two enemies locked in an eternal feud that has lasted thousands of years: Professor Hawke and Edwin Drood. A black and white, self-conclusive graphic novel that brings us back to the Penny Dreadful times with ghosts, spirits, and magic.

In Shops: Oct 04, 2023

SRP: 19.99

QUICKSAND #4

SCOUT COMICS

AUG232228

(W) Jonathan Hedrick (A / CA) Debora Lancianese

Somewhere deep underground, Stephanie's team suddenly becomes face-to-face with the monsters that have attacked multiple times on the Earth's surface. But now her team is in their territory and extremely outnumbered. As the crew barely keep themselves from being torn apart by the creatures, it seems as if they are being led further into the unknown abyss. And for those who survive the journey, a shocking surprise will be waiting for them at the end.

In Shops: Oct 18, 2023

SRP: 4.99

RAD WRAITH DOUBLE FEATURE #1 CVR A JAMES CALLAHAN

SCOUT COMICS

AUG232229

AUG232230 – RAD WRAITH DOUBLE FEATURE #1 CVR B RICH WOODALL – 6.99

(W) Tristan Gallagher (A) Christian DiBari (CA) James Callahan

Double Sized Issue! To prepare for the long awaited return of the cult hit Rad Wraith, Scout Comics proudly presents a one-volume collection of issues one and two of this modern skate-punk horror classic. Rad Wraith is the story of a young skateboarder named Grom who falls victim to a prank-gone-wrong and dies at the bottom of a half-pipe. What his killers don't know is that this half-pipe was built on cursed land, and now that curse is coming for them! This February, it's time to skate… or die!

In Shops: Oct 04, 2023

SRP: 6.99

SARTORIAL GEEK #6

SCOUT COMICS

AUG232231

(W) Various (A) Various (CA) Ginny Di

Calling all spooky geeks! Issue 6 of The Sartorial Geek magazine celebrates the creepier side of life with an interview of comics creator Matt Emmons (Gardener, Those that Inherit the Earth), an exploration of Guillermo de la Cruz's fashion evolution (What We Do in the Shadows), and a few extra mysterious treats. Readers will also get a peek into the first issue of Trance, a story full of murder, drag queens, and a coven of queer witches.

In Shops: Oct 18, 2023

SRP: 5.99

SIDEQUEST #3

SCOUT COMICS

AUG232232

(W) Grant Stoye (A / CA) Alaire Racicot

Ylwin and Grachen take center stage in this issue. Fresh off his transformation, the former dragon wizard experiences a mystical panic attack that upends the group. Ylwin shares the story of her identity revelation and Barca sends his spooky pals to really ruin a pleasant slumber party. Backup Story: Just how sneaky can lil' Uhok be?

In Shops: Oct 11, 2023

SRP: 4.99

SPACE OUTLAWS #2 (OF 3)

SCOUT COMICS

AUG232233

(W) Marco Fontanili (A / CA) Marco Fontanili

The hunt has finally begun. The robot "OV3RK1LL" has arrived on Earth and begun the pursuit of the dangerous convict F-24K. Meanwhile, F-24K has taken possession of a poor dirt farmer and is committing crimes throughout the county. However, when a group of Texas Rangers captures the criminal, the situation gets decidedly more complicated.

In Shops: Oct 18, 2023

SRP: 6.99

TRAKOVI #2 (OF 5) CVR A DAVE THOMAS

SCOUT COMICS

AUG232237

AUG232238 – TRAKOVI #2 (OF 5) CVR B DAVE THOMAS & KOLERIC – 4.99

(W) Adriean Koleric (A) Adriean Koleric (CA) Dave Thomas

Boris the Mint is dead! With his severed head now in a shoebox, it is up to Trakovi, Pastor Jim, and Singh International to track down the barbarous Wendy and bring her to swift justice! But what they don't realize is that they are the hunted ones! This issue is fast, bloody, and drops the biggest shock of an ending yet in the "Blind Faith" storyline!

In Shops: Oct 18, 2023

SRP: 4.99

TRAVELERS GUIDE TO FLOGORIA #4 CVR A MOORE

SCOUT COMICS

AUG232239

AUG232240 – TRAVELERS GUIDE TO FLOGORIA #4 CVR B 10 COPY MOORE INCV (NET

(W) Sam Moore (A / CA) Sam Moore

After narrowly escaping the Redcoat soldiers, Harry Blandford continues his Journey from Neezak to the dusty town of Antooma. Reuniting with Steve, Harry enjoys an impromptu drinking session with some locals. But as Harry and Steve party into the early hours, Klark Flepson, Jennesica Eaglehawk, and the Redcoat goons close in. Can Harry deal with these thugs and a severe hangover? Maybe one of Nireena's old friends can come to the rescue?

In Shops: Oct 25, 2023

SRP: 5.99

VANITY REMASTERED ED #3 (OF 9)

SCOUT COMICS

AUG232241

(W) Jurii Kirnev (A) Natalia Tsarevnikova (CA) Joe Borcado

The third chapter depicts the legendary witch hunts that happened in 15th century Europe. Those burning stakes where innocent women were executed left a notable mark on the Blood Countess Elizabeth Bathory's twisted mind. She sees what horrors people of power can do upon their inferiors, and monstrous flames of ruthless authority start to burn inside her.

In Shops: Oct 11, 2023

SRP: 4.99

WE WICKED ONES #5

SCOUT COMICS

AUG232242

(W) LJ Duey (A) Paulo Mel

A bloody battle with the heroes of F.I.R.E. has left Celia in tatters and imprisoned alongside Lily, set to meet the same fates as their parents twenty years ago. Lily's son has gone missing and her husband is in the hospital, as if Celia needed more to deal with. It's all up to Peacekeeper now to decide who her allegiance lies with-the heroes or the villains-though the choice is anything but what it seems.

In Shops: Oct 04, 2023

SRP: 4.99

BROKEN SOULS BALLAD TP COMIC TAG CARD

SCOUT COMICS

AUG232243

(W) Massimo Rosi (A / CA) Ludovica Ceregatti

Making digital comics collectible! Now indvidually numbered plastic collectible card that contains a PDF of the complete Broken Souls Ballad graphic novel (issues #1-4)! Broken Souls Ballad is a dark story of brotherhood and sisterhood, about special children with tremendous powers born of their mental illnesses and fears. They were created this way by a government agency-one of many moving through the shadows-to become sentient biological weapons. Now, as they enter their adolescence, their powers have become more and more undeniable. It is time to return home, to the dark arms of the institution that birthed them-Saint Abigail's.

In Shops: Oct 04, 2023

SRP: 6.99

GUTT GHOST TP COMIC TAG CARD

SCOUT COMICS

AUG232244

(W) Enzo Garza (A / CA) Enzo Garza

Making digital comics collectible! This plastic collectible card that contains a PDF of the complete Gutt Ghost graphic novel (issues #1-4)! Welcome to the world of Gutt Ghost, a seemingly mundane existence inhabited by the odd and absurd. Guttenberg Ghest, AKA Gutt Ghost, is an everyday individual traversing the same highs and lows that we all experience in life. From doomsday cults and forgetting to bring your coupons to the grocery store to discovering you can asexually reproduce and coming to terms with the fact that you don't identify as a ghost, it's just another lackluster day in the life of Gutt Ghost.

In Shops: Oct 04, 2023

SRP: 6.99

NO GHOSTS IN HIROSHIMA TP COMIC TAG CARD

SCOUT COMICS

AUG232245

(W) Jim Krueger, Luigi Borrillo (A) Alberto Rios (CA) Zach Brunner

Making digital comics collectible! Now indvidually numbered plastic collectible card that contains a PDF of the complete No Ghosts in Hiroshima graphic novel! Hell doesn't always come in a hand basket; sometimes it comes in a briefcase. Guilt is the greatest ghost of them all. For James Heinricherson, the guilt of a mistake made years ago continues to haunt him. He believes he has condemned an innocent soul to eternal suffering. And he has worked for years to invent a way to free this soul from Hell itself. His medical student, Gabriel, helps him on this journey through darkness while pursued by demons who are determined to stop them and ascend the hierarchy of Hell.

In Shops: Oct 04, 2023

SRP: 6.99

ZINNOBER TP COMIC TAG CARD

SCOUT COMICS

AUG232246

(W) Thorsten Brochhaus, Ralf Singh (A) Ralf Singh (CA) Nic Klein

Making digital comics collectible! This plastic collectible card that contains a PDF of the complete Zinnober graphic novel (issues #1-7)! Twenty years ago Dragons returned to earth and laid waste to human civilization. In the event Claire, then a young girl, lost her parents to these primeval creatures. Today, she's hell-bent on avenging the death of her family. But will the skills she was taught by her foster-father, the troubled ex-marine James, be enough to fight an unstoppable enemy older than earth itself? Will the knowledge of her newest ally, the young scientist Andrew, bring her even closer to her goal? And what role will the mysterious Followers, a cult of mad dragon worshippers, play in all of this?

In Shops: Oct 04, 2023

SRP: 6.99

STABBITY BUNNY EMMETS STORY #1 SCOUT LEGACY ED (MAR239594)

SCOUT COMICS

AUG232234

(W) Richard Rivera (A / CA) Dwayne Biddix

A special Scout Legacy one-shot, Pride Month Edition! At the core of this story is the twenty-year relationship between Emmet and Wally, two seniors featured in Stabbity Bunny, and the heartbreaking consequences of a hate crime. Emmet makes a deal with the devil to get revenge on the men who put Wally in the ICU. Ultimately, Emmet's Story explores the consequences of embracing wrath and the healing power of self acceptance.

In Shops: Oct 04, 2023

SRP: 4.99

SUPERCATS COLORING BOOK

SCOOT – LAUNCH

AUG232249

(W) Caleb Thusat (A) Angela Oddling

From the LAUNCH lineup for beginning readers, this Supercats Coloring Book lets kids create their own adventures by coloring in Supercats (including never-before-seen) artwork.

In Shops: Oct 04, 2023

SRP: 9.99

SUPERCATS HAPPY BIRTHDAY MEOW

SCOOT – LAUNCH

AUG232250

(W) Caleb Thusat (A) Angela Oddling

It's Mewow's birthday and she gets a special present that becomes her new favorite toy, Superpup! Happy Birthday Mewow is a perfect book for 0-5-year-olds, featuring plenty of sounds, some simple words, and fantastically cute artwork to help kids take their first step into reading!

In Shops: Oct 04, 2023

SRP: 5.99

SUPERCATS MEWOW REMASTERED ED

SCOOT – LAUNCH

AUG232251

(W) Caleb Thusat (A) Angela Oddling

Now remastered with a new look and bonus materials! From the LAUNCH lineup for beginning readers! Launch bridges the gap between children's picture books and comics with fun, colorful artwork by amazing artists! This Stage-Two Reader Supercats celebrates the hero in every cat… and child! In this origin story we see the young Mewow, destined to become a supercat, in her first adventure she taps into the hero within to save innocents in trouble… because Supercats will always save the day!

In Shops: Oct 04, 2023

SRP: 5.99

SUPERCATS REMASTERED

SCOOT – LAUNCH

AUG232252

(W) Caleb Thusat (A) Angela Oddling

From the LAUNCH lineup for beginning readers! Launch bridges the gap between children's picture books and comics. Supercats is a Stage-Three reader about a young kitten, Ohno, who is rescued by Mewow, the Supercat! The encounter makes such an impression that the young Ohno wants to be a supercat, too, but he has no powers and can't do the moves! When Supercat is captured, it is the normal kitty with a lot of heart that comes to the rescue, proving you don't need powers to do what's right and be a hero!

In Shops: Oct 04, 2023

SRP: 5.99

SUPERCATS BOXED SET OF 5

SCOOT – LAUNCH

AUG232253

(W) Caleb Thusat (A) Angela Oddling

A collection from the LAUNCH lineup for beginning readers! Launch bridges the gap between children's picture books and comics with three stages: Stage One-a few simple words, but mostly letters and sounds; Stage Two-more simple words, and repetition; Stage Three-expanded vocabulary, still beginning reader, plus in Stage Three we introduce sequential storytelling with one-panel, two-panel, and three-panel pages! All stories have fun, colorful artwork by amazing artists! The Supercats series of chapter books range from Stage One to Three readers. Collects five Supercats titles, including: Supercats, Supercats Mewow, Supercats: Halloween Special, Supercats: Happy BD Mewow, and the Supercats Coloring Book.

In Shops: Oct 04, 2023

SRP: 19.99

