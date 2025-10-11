Posted in: Comics, Oni Press | Tagged: graphic novel, middle grade, Superpunk

Guilherme Petreca & Mirtes Santana's Superpunk From Oni Press

Guilherme Petreca and Mirtes Santana's middle-grade graphic novel Superpunk from Oni Press in May 2026

Follows Violeta, a 13-year-old skater and podcaster with punk-powered abilities who battles monsters

Inspired by Petreca’s own youth; blends retro cassette music, rebellion, and friendship in a punk adventure

Perfect for fans of Powerpuff Girls and Kim Possible, with girl-powered action and a killer punk soundtrack

Guilherme Petreca and Mirtes Santana are creating a new graphic novel, Superpunk, coming out from Oni Press in May 2026, and based on a zine published by Petreca in 2017, inspired by his preadolescence, when he walked around with his Walkman and believed in invisible monsters. It tells the story of a thirteen-year-old podcaster/skateboarder named Violeta who possesses the punk music power to fight monsters.

"Rolling onto shelves May 2026 from multi-award-winning comic book artist Guilherme Petreca and children's TV writer Mirtes Santana, SUPERPUNK brings a radical adventure of rebellion, responsibility, self-expression, and friendship to this story of protecting the people and things you love. After discovering her grandfather's old cassette player, Violeta decides to play a cassette tape backward. (Why? It's pure punk rebellion, duh!) What she didn't know was that this rebellious act would grant her magical powers! Aaaaand . . . unleash monsters. A LOT of them. With the help of her faithful sidekick and fellow podcaster, Alan, Violeta will need to use her newfound superpowers to protect their home of Hollow Hills. But between homework, podcasting, and skateboarding, Violeta has a tough time managing it all. When a horde of monsters descend on her school, will this superpunk be able to save the day?"

"We wanted to make a comic that feels like a punk mixtape – loud, full of heart, and carrying you until the very last beat," said writer Mirtes Santana. "SUPERPUNK is a love letter to anyone who blasted loud songs, skipped homework for a skate session, and kept alive the fearless hope of being young and punk."

"When a monster causes trouble in the city, only one power trio can save the day," said artist Guilherme Petraca. "Grab your cassette player, put on your superhero mask, and get ready to turn up the volume — SUPERPUNK is here to rock!"

"Move over Powerpuff Girls and Kim Possible, Violeta is here to bring a cool skater girl edge to a new generation of girl heroes," said Senior Editor Grace Scheipeter. "I'm so excited for readers to enter this world of action-packed battles where retro is punk and bands like Bikini Kill, Ramones, and The Pixies provide the soundtrack to saving the world."

Mirtes Santana is a screenwriter, writing for children's TV series in Brazil such as Brainiacs (Gloob), Monica's Gang: the Series (Globoplay), and The Nutty Boy (Netflix). Superpunk is her first work as a comic book creator.

Guilherme Petreca is the author of Carnaval de Meus Demônios (2015) published by Balão Editorial, a finalist for the Jabuti Award, and Ye (2016) published by Veneta, which won the 14th Japan International Manga Awards and the HQ Mix Trophy. He published Ogiva (2020) with writer Bruno Zago, which was adapted into a live-action film, and Shamisen (2021) and Kabuki (2025) with writer Tiago Minamisawa. He is also an art director, concept artist, and storyboard artist for TV and movies.

