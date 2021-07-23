Gunslinger Spawn #1- Todd McFarlane, Ales Kot, Brett Booth in October

In October, Todd McFarlane launches his third ongoing Spawn series from Image Comics, Gunslinger Spawn, written by him with Ales Kot, drawn by Brett Booth, Philip Tan and Kevin Keane. Here are the details from Previewsworld – as well as for issues of King Spawn and Spawn also in October. And for November? The new name for The Chain Gang, The Scorched! Full Image Comics solicitations stunning later.

GUNSLINGER SPAWN #1 CVR A BOOTH

IMAGE COMICS

AUG210013

(W) Todd McFarlane, Ales Kot (A) Philip Tan, Kevin Keane (A/CA) Brett Booth

Introducing the launch of the second new monthly title spinning out of the SPAWN UNIVERSE, with one of the most popular characters in the entire SPAWN mythology! This book contains three

separate GUNSLINGER stories, each taking a look at his journey through time – from the wild, wild west to the 21st century. Will his 200-year-old past come back to haunt him as he navigates the strange world of 2021? Get ready for the past and present to collide in this new ongoing title! In Shops: Oct 06, 2021 SRP: $5.99

KING SPAWN #3 CVR A GLAPION

IMAGE COMICS

AUG210246

(W) Sean Lewis (A) Javier Fernandez (CA) Jonathan Glapion

New fan-favorite creative team LEWIS & FERNANDEZ continue their dark trek into a world beginning to come undone at the seams. Enemies have begun to unite as the battle for the gates of Hell continues to escalate. And Kincaid is back, but what does he want, and what role does he need Spawn to play in his creation of a new world?In Shops: Oct 13, 2021 SRP: $2.99

SPAWN #323 CVR A BARENDS

IMAGE COMICS

AUG210262

(W) Todd McFarlane (A) Carlo Barberi (CA) Bjorn Barends

Spawn, now alone, is free to pursue those that have made it their mission to hurt the people he cares about the most. And if Heaven and Hell were not enough for him to battle… a new force, bigger even than those two, is growing. Will Spawn have to join forces with those he hates the most? Plus, the return of another classic villain from Spawn's past makes an unexpected appearance!In Shops: Oct 20, 2021 SRP: $2.99