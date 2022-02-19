GWAR, Mötley Crüe, Bobby Digital & RZA in Z2 Comics May 2022 Solicits

Z2 Comics have released their May 2022 solicits and solicitations with graphic novels and comic books from GWAR, Mötley Crüe, Bobby Digital and RZA. And one comic book, The Last Podcast On The Left which has almost nothing to do with music…

GWAR IN THE DUOVERSE OF ABSURDITY (MR)

(W) Michael Derks, Matt Maguire (A) Andy MacDonald, Shane White (CA) Kelley Jones

What can be more horrifying and terror-inducing than GWAR? The moment they must face the vomitous incarnations of themselves from a filthy alternate dimension! They've penetrated our world by rupturing the membrane which protected our very existence from these walking horrors. Unleashed in our universe, these dark mirror incarnations are bent on dominating and subjugating all of humanity to the will of The Master. Now… it is GWAR's throbbing, messy duty to save us all before it's too late!

In Shops: May 25, 2022

SRP: 19.99

MOTLEY CRUE THE DIRT DECLASSIFIED (MR)

(W) Leah Moore, Motley Crue (A) John K. Snyder (CA) Dan Panosian

You thought you knew the story behind the world's most notorious rock band…the music, the mayhem…it is the stuff of rock n roll legend, chronicled in the New York Times bestselling book and subsequent Netflix movie, The Dirt. Now, as Nikki Sixx, Tommy Lee, Vince Neil and Mick Mars emerge from self-imposed exile from all corners of the globe, the REAL story behind the band can finally be told…as the exploits of Mötley Crüe working as special undercover government operatives are revealed in this graphic novel.

In Shops: May 04, 2022

SRP: 24.99

BOBBY DIGITAL AND PIT OF SNAKES (MR)

(W) Ryan O'Sullivan, RZA (A / CA) Vasilis Lolos

Who are you, what is real? This is the question Bobby Digital is seeking to answer. Embracing his id, ego and superego he embarks on a quest to figure out the nature of his reality and himself. He will be ambushed by enemies unknown, he will be tried in ways most men can't endure. Will he be victorious? Most of all will he survive the Pit of Snakes?!

From the mind of the legendary RZA, Bobby Digital and The Pit of Snakes will coincide with the relaunch of the iconic character and be synced to music that will melt your mind.

In Shops: May 18, 2022

SRP: 24.99

LAST COMIC BOOK ON THE LEFT TP (MR)

(W) VARIOUS (A) VARIOUS (CA) Bob Fingerman

RISE FROM YOUR GRAVES! Not a joke, not a gag; like a necromancer, The Last Podcast on The Left is reviving the tradition of the humor comic magazine, this time as a series of graphic novels. Inside you will see stories edited and curated by your Last Podcast Hosts made to entrance the eyes and titillate the senses.

SEE: Detective Popcorn solve the meaning of LIFE!

WITNESS: The descendent of Albert Fish!

GET AROUSED BY: Very Sexy Mothman!

A mix of Comedy and Horror created by some of the best comic writers, artists, and warlocks in this dimension. Once read The Last Comic Book on The Left will change your life maybe for the better.

In Shops: May 11, 2022

SRP: 19.99