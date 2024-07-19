Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Image | Tagged: body bags, Hack/Slash, Jason Pearson, tim seeley

Hack/Slash Crosses Over With Body Bags From Image Comics

Tim Seeley and Stefano Caselli and the estate of Jason Pearson are crossing over for a Hack/Slash/Body Bags comic book.

Tim Seeley, Stefano Caselli, and Keven Gardner and the estate of the late Jason Pearson are crossing over their respective characters, with of 12 Gauge Studios, for a Hack/Slash/Body Bags comic book, being published by Image Comics in October.

Body Bags began at Dark Horse Comics in 1996 with the series, Father's Day, and became a big hit as several mini-series and one-shots followed, but then petered out. Tell the story of bloody bounty hunter daddy/daughter team Panda and Mack, Jason Pearson was working on new, long-awaited Body Bags material when he died in December 2022.

Hack/Slash was co-created by Tim Seeley and Stefano Caselli in 2004 from Devil's Due, and follows horror victim Cassie Hack as she strikes back at the monsters who prey upon teenagers.

"Tim reached out a little over a year ago via our mutual friend, Cully Hamner (one of Jason's former studio mates at Gaijin Studios), with the idea to do this crossover.," Said Pearson's friend and publisher, Keven Gardner. " To be honest, before talking with Tim, my initial reaction was, 'probably not.' This was about 6 months after Jason's passing, his mom was in the middle of settling his estate—it just wasn't something on her radar or mine. But, after I spoke with Tim it was immediately clear that he was a huge fan of Body Bags, that Jason's work had been a strong influence on him, and that this was something he and Stefano really wanted to do. We talked about possible ideas, and I could see how this could be something special," added Gardner.

"Body Bags by Jason is one of the biggest reasons I'm a comic book artist today."

said Hack/Slash co-creator Stefano Caselli, who, along with artist Steve Kurth, and colorist Sarah Mitrache will illustrate the four issue series.

"Ste told me about he and Jason's relationship, how they got to be friends and would Skype sometimes when they were both at their drawing tables, and how he wanted to help Jason's legacy live on by doing this crossover. As Ste talked about why he wanted to do this and his friendship with Jason, it really got to me emotionally. All the concerns I had about doing this without Jason just went away; I knew Mack and Panda were in good hands. Plus, Tim's idea for the story was so good—it's set over one night in Terminus, right after the initial BODY BAGS story from 1996 (Father's Day) ends," said Gardner.

The series launches at Image Comics, home to Hack/Slash since 2010, on the 23rd of October, 2024.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!