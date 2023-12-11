Halo Jones & Robo-Hunter's Ian Gibson Dies, Aged 77, RIP

Posted in: Boom, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics, Rebellion / 2000AD | Tagged: Ian Gibson, rip

Luke Jon Gibson posted the sad news that we had been expecting about his father, comic book writer and artist Ian Gibson, He wrote on Facebook, to tell us;

It is with great sadness, I bring the news that my father Ian Gibson passed away at 1am this morning, losing his battle with cancer.

He fought valiantly, and I was with him holding his hand right until his very last moments. The pain that swells inside me is immeasurable, but I know that he rests now his pain is over.

He loved all of you so much, and he always spoke of how much you all meant to him, continuing to draw right up until he could no longer hold a pencil.

Your kind words have helped us through this dark time, and now my father has gone to be with the many legends he helped create I know that he will live on, in all of our hearts and minds as the hero he was to so many.

He was an amazing father and I will always be proud of him. I will always consider myself blessed to have been his little boy, he really was one of a kind, his generosity knew no bounds and he often gave so selflessly to others. Today the world shines a little less bright, not just for me, but for everyone his beautiful story has touched.

My father was not a rich man at the end of his life and most of the money he had left will be going towards covering basic funeral costs, with a tiny bit set aside to help his friends and family.

But I feel like my dad deserves something more special than what I can afford to give him out of my own pocket, so I would be greatly honoured if anyone would be willing to support a gofundme to make sure my dad has a headstone that does him justice and a ceremony where I would like to invite those who can to join and a way to celebrate the life of his legacy the way it deserves to be.

As you can imagine this is all very tough for me atm and trying to hold back my tears as i write this is extremely difficult, but I would like to give my dad a send off that he would be proud of and I'm really hoping that we can do it together. With all my love, thank you.