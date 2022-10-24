Hammerfall & Phantom Tomorrow in Opus Comics January 2023 Solicits

Opus Comics launches two new comic book series in January 2023, Hammerfall by Ian Edington and Kevin J. West, and Phantom Tomorrow by Andy Biersack, Michael Moreci and Agustin Padilla, as well as plenty of inspiration from Frank Frazetta.

HAMMERFALL #1 (OF 3) CVR A CHRISTENSEN

OPUS COMICS

NOV221733

NOV221734 – HAMMERFALL #1 (OF 3) CVR B 5 COPY INCV ACTION FIGURE – 6.66

NOV221735 – HAMMERFALL #1 (OF 3) CVR C 10 COPY INCV YAPUR – 6.66

(W) Ian Edington (A) Kevin J. West (CA) Ryan Christensen

A vile blight spreads across the land. When a lone warrior rides deep into the forest to face the savagery and madness head-on, his quest for justice leads him to a figure from his past-the herald to a dark master who cannot be undone by mastery of arms alone.

In Shops: Jan 11, 2023

SRP: 6.66

PHANTOM TOMORROW #1 (OF 6) CVR A CHRISTENSEN

OPUS COMICS

NOV221736

NOV221737 – PHANTOM TOMORROW #1 (OF 6) CVR B 5 COPY INCV ACTION FIGURE – 6.66

NOV221738 – PHANTOM TOMORROW #1 (OF 6) CVR C 10 COPY INCV PADILLA – 6.66

(W) Andy Biersack, Michael Moreci (A) Agustin Padilla (CA) Ryan Christensen

Scientist Dennis Kane has an intellect matched only by his massive ego. When his hubris causes the world to fall apart around him, a dark avenger is born of his agonizing shame. A mysterious figure caught between life and death, the "Blackbird" desperately seeks redemption, willing to fight through Hell and back to get it.

In Shops: Jan 11, 2023

SRP: 6.66

DEATHGASM #2 (OF 4) CVR A FOX

OPUS COMICS

NOV221719

NOV221720 – DEATHGASM #2 (OF 4) CVR B 5 COPY INCV COWIN – 6.66

NOV221721 – DEATHGASM #2 (OF 4) CVR C 10 COPY INCV LAMANTIA – 6.66

(W) Jason Howden, Pete Bune (A) Industrias Lamonicana (CA) Russell Fox

New Zealand writer/director Jason Lei Howden (Guns Akimbo) returns to his cult horror-comedy for another blood-spattering good time! Deathgasm has reformed and gone on tour to take out every damn demon they can. But will the band survive the out-of-this-world terror of the Kaihoro Food and Music Festival? 30 pages of story!

In Shops: Jan 18, 2023

SRP: 6.66

DISTURBED DARK MESSIAH TP

OPUS COMICS

NOV221722

(W) Tim Seeley (A) Angel Hernandez, Axel Medellin, Esau Escorza, Issac Escorza (CA) Ryan Christensen

In the not so distant future, firefighter Griffin DeSanto has found himself a man out of time – stumbling into a harsh world of poverty, automation, and subjugation. Technology rules, and a tech empire built on suffering keeps the population in check through surveillance and mechanized policing. Though lost, Griffin is never alone, he was brought here for a reason, and The Vengeful One is his guide.

In Shops: Jan 18, 2023

SRP: 19.99

FRANK FRAZETTA DEATH DEALER #9 CVR A MANCO

OPUS COMICS

NOV221723

NOV221724 – FRANK FRAZETTA DEATH DEALER #9 CVR B FRAZETTA – 4.99

NOV221725 – FRANK FRAZETTA DEATH DEALER #9 CVR C 5 COPY INCV HACK – 4.99

NOV221726 – FRANK FRAZETTA DEATH DEALER #9 CVR D 10 COPY INCV PANOSIAN – 4.99

NOV221727 – FRANK FRAZETTA DEATH DEALER #9 CVR E 15 COPY INCV PANOSIAN U – 4.99

(W) Mitch Iverson (A) Esau Escorza (CA) Leonardo Manco

Critically acclaimed animation writer Mitch Iverson (Dota: Dragon's Blood) and world-renowned artists Esau & Isaac Escorza and Luis Antonio Delgado (TMNT: The Last Ronin) chronicle the next chapter in our hero's twisted life, where in order to atone for a terrible deed, he must literally go through Hell-both of them!

In Shops: Jan 04, 2023

SRP: 4.99

FRANK FRAZETTAS DAWN ATTACK #3 (OF 5) CVR A OLIVETTI

OPUS COMICS

NOV221728

NOV221729 – FRANK FRAZETTAS DAWN ATTACK #3 (OF 5) CVR B FRAZETTA – 4.99

NOV221730 – FRANK FRAZETTAS DAWN ATTACK #3 (OF 5) CVR C 5 COPY INCV PALO – 4.99

NOV221731 – FRANK FRAZETTAS DAWN ATTACK #3 (OF 5) CVR D 10 COPY INCV HAC – 4.99

NOV221732 – FRANK FRAZETTAS DAWN ATTACK #3 (OF 5) CVR F 20 COPY INCV HAC – 4.99

(W) Jody Houser, Eric Campbell (A) Diego Yapur (CA) Ariel Olivetti

Beyond fantasy worlds, master artist Frank Frazetta also explored the far reaches of science fiction, and now his epic painting "Dawn Attack" springs to life! Princess Dawn has carried on leading her displaced people in her father's stead, but now she must take to the stars and find the king, who holds the key to defeating the Cave Demons and restoring their kingdom.

In Shops: Jan 25, 2023

SRP: 4.99

