Harley Quinn #23 Preview: The Meaning of Death in Comics

Harley Quinn ruins her own funeral in this preview of Harley Quinn #23… by getting out of the coffin.

HARLEY QUINN #23

DC Comics

0822DC165

0822DC166 – Harley Quinn #23 Lesley Leirix Li Cover – $4.99

(W) Stephanie Phillips (A/CA) Matteo Lolli

Y'know, bein' dead is just like ridin' a bike. There's a big white light, and then Prince shows up and offers you a chance to host a house party in the clouds with Marilyn Monroe and Abraham Lincoln. Then suddenly you're brought back to life in a pit of goopy green snot, and you have to find the person who was rude enough to shoot and kill you. To make things even better…turns out that comin' back to life could have some serious unintended consequences!

In Shops: 10/25/2022

SRP: $3.99

