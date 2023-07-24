Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics | Tagged: grant morrison, harley quinn, Knight Terrors

Harley Quinn Reads Grant Morrison's Multiversity (Spoilers)

Harley Quinn has entered the dreamstate with Knight Terrors: Harley Quinn #1 out tomorrow. And dreams about what she's reading.

Harley Quinn has entered the dreamstate of Knight Terrors with Knight Terrors: Harley Quinn #1 out tomorrow. She's always been pretty close to breaking the fourth wall, but now she gets closer than ever as she comes face to face with a certain comic book. She's already destroying the Multiverse in one book, in this one, however, she seeks more of restorative justice.

The Multiversity Guidebook by Grant Morrison with Rian Hughes designs. And revealing the DC multiverse to Harley Quinn, back when there were only 52 of them. And Grant Morrison has upgraded his old PC since the eighties and Animal Man… or was it a PCW back then?

Though the continuity doodling of The Multiversity Guidebook may be a little much for some.

Or possibly everyone. But at least there are pictures.

Because it turns out that the Multiverse itself has a series of personal problems that might need addressing. It was Grant Morrison after all who posited that, as a piece of fiction, the DC Multiverse was sufficiently complex to a degree that it may become independently sentient.

And right now, in Knight Terrors: Harley Quinn #1 out tomorrow, it looks like the Multiverse might need a trained therapist – such as a certain Dr Harleen Quinzel…

KNIGHT TERRORS: HARLEY QUINN #1 (OF 2) CVR A HAYDEN SHERMAN

(W) Tini Howard, Leah Williams (A) Hayden Sherman, Ben Templesmith (CA) Hayden Sherman

Imagine a world–beyond both the waking world and that of dreams. A world where your every choice creates a series of infinitely rippling profane reverberations. Where donuts and soda cans can do the cancan and I actually am goin' steady with yer mom. Our story takes place there, in the realm beyond the limits of the liminal. A place we call…the Harley Quinn Zone. I'm your host, Dr. Ryleha Q. Niun, attorney of drawers–Just kiddin'. It's still me, Harley! But hey, this one is real freaky–and my life is already pretty dang bananas! Hold on to your buns, 'cause this one is gonna give you some interdimensional chafing for sure! Plus, Leah Williams and Ben Templesmith help me crack a cosmic-mystery night terror! This case goes so many layers deep it's practically a true turductective story, if you will… Retail: $4.99 In-Store Date: 07/25/2023

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!