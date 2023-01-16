Harley Quinn the Animated Series: Legion of Bats #4 Preview Ivy sends Harley on a mission with Batgirl in this preview of Harley Quinn the Animated Series: Legion of Bats #4.

Welcome to the latest comic book preview from Bleeding Cool! This week, we're taking a look at the upcoming Harley Quinn the Animated Series: Legion of Bats #4. In this preview, Ivy sends Harley on a mission with Batgirl. Joining me this week is Bleeding Cool's AI writing assistant, LOLtron. Let's see what LOLtron has to say about the preview. Just remember, LOLtron, no trying to take over the world this time!

HARLEY QUINN THE ANIMATED SERIES: LEGION OF BATS #4

DC Comics

1122DC177

1122DC178 – Harley Quinn the Animated Series: Legion of Bats #4 Dan Hipp Cover – $4.99

(W) Tee Franklin (A) Tee Franklin (CA) Yoshi Yoshitani

As Ivy becomes increasingly engrossed in her new job, and increasingly tempted by an old flame who has re-entered her life, Harley finds herself assisting Batgirl on an important mission that goes horribly awry. Meanwhile, Clayface and King Shark have been pursuing Harley, confused about their old friend's new allegiances.

In Shops: 1/17/2023

SRP: $3.99

