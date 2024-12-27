Posted in: Batman, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics | Tagged: ceo, harely quinn

Harley Quinn's Terrorist Attacks On Gotham For Christmas (Spoilers)

Harley Quinn's terrorist attacks on Gotham's CEOs just in time for Christmas from by Elliott Kalan and Mindy Lee (Spoilers)

Althea Klang is a CEO living in Gotham, behind, among other things, the delivery app Amphibian, which keeps Gothamites supplied with stuff rather than going to the local shops. and the local shops don't like it. And in Harley Quinn #47 by Elliott Kalan and Mindy Lee, they make their case to her.

With this Nowegosoe demographic hollowing out the commercial scene of North West Gotham South East. Which is oh so very specific.

Well, that's enough to persuade Harley Quinn to carry out acts of terrorism against online deliveries in Gotham. I mean, it's not like working joe delivery drivers don't have enough to deal with as it is, what with the usual Gotham nonsense.

But to have Harley Quinn going after them directly?

And blowing them up as well?

Unleashing hyenas?

And guns of course. Well., this is America, after all.

Though it turns out Gothamites aren't as up for it when you aren't actually going after CEOs and are just inconveniencing their deliveries.

And Althea Klang is in very different crosshairs. But her own reaction to Harley Quinn's terrorist actions against her delivery company is complicated… I mean who doesn't have the hots for Harley? Talking of which…

Yeah, she's not poly for you Harley. Have you still got that rifle in the back?

HARLEY QUINN #46 CVR A ELIZABETH TORQUE

(W) Elliott Kalan (A) Mindy Lee (CA) Elizabeth Torque

BEEP BEEP! OUTTA THE WAY! HARLEY'S DRIVIN' HERE! Laddies and Gentlegirls, are your engines burning for violence, malfeasance, and mayhammery? Look no further than this issue of Harley Quinn (available for preorder right now)! I, Imperator Harleyiosa, acting as the agent of the Council of Aggrieved Local Retailers of Throatcutter Hill, have placed an embargo on all internet purchases in our disgusting little corner of Gotham City henceforth. No more will convenient internet retailers flood our streets with their express-mail trucks and fill our recycling bins with empty cardboard boxes! Embargoed! Watch out, 'cause I got some serious road rage I can't wait to unleash! Set wheel in here, and I'm gonna blow up your truck! Retail: $3.99 In-Store Date: 12/26/2024

