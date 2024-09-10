Posted in: Batman, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics | Tagged: DC All-In, legacy

Has DC Comics Got Its Batman Legacy Numbers Mixed Up?

Has DC Comics Got its Batman Legacy Numbers Mixed Up on Batman #152 for DC All In? And will the fix it in time? Or not?

Last year, Bleeding Cool reported on how DC Comics series The Flash and Wonder Woman both returned to their classic numbering in recent years, going up to issue #800 of their respective monthly series, before being reset to a new volume and a new #1. Batman also transformed its #135 into #900 for an issue before returning to Batman #136. But in doing so, DC Comics nicked an idea from Marvel Comics, who have had similar counting schemes but who began introducing "legacy" numbering to their comic book covers. So Amazing Spider-Man #26 had a key under it saying #LGY #926.

And then Batman did the same, with Batman #135 including the "legacy" word on its cover, above the #900. It was an interesting choice of word, given that in the past, DC Comics has refused to even run recap pages because it might make them look a bit like Marvel Comics.

And with Batman #136 they keep it up. But not for long.

The last one was Batman #140. After this, they dropped all legacy mention from the cover of the comic.

But it seems that with Batman #152, the launch of the new DC All In era, it is back again.

Let's just zoom in a little…

Legacy number Batman #919. Only 81 issues until the great #1000. Except… there's a problem. Because if Batman #140 was Legacy #905, if you add thirteen to each that would be Batman #153 and Legacy #918. Not #919. Does that mean that another comic has, or will, jump in and fill the gap? Are we meant to consider Absolute Power: Ground Zero as an additional issue of Batman? Or DC All In? Or something else? Or… is this a typo that DC will be glad has been raised at this point, so they can fix it before they press the printing button later this week?

BATMAN #153 CVR A JORGE JIMENEZ

(W) Chip Zdarsky (A/CA) Jorge Jimenez

A BRAND-NEW EPIC BATMAN STORY ARC STARTS HERE! Batman is back with a vengeance and Bruce Wayne's new public initiatives have Gotham on the verge of finally becoming a great city! Does that bright future include the Riddler, who's seemingly gone legit? Or the new, unnerving hero, Commander Star? And can Gotham survive the shocking murder of one of its greatest citizens? The Dying City starts here with a case that only Batman can solve, but the answers may unravel his world and all of Gotham! Retail: $4.99 In-Store Date: 10/2/2024

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!