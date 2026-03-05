Posted in: Boom, Comics, Oni Press | Tagged: eccc, Joshua Spiller

Have You Seen This Man? Watch Out For Joshua Spiller At ECCC This Week

Have You Seen This Man? Watch out for Joshua Spiller at Emerald Comic Con this week and say hello to him from me.

Article Summary Joshua Spiller, British comics writer and novelist, is at Emerald City Comic Con in Seattle this week.

Recent credits include Aces Weekly, ComicScene, and upcoming work with Boom Studios, Humanoids, and Oni Press.

Holder of an Alan Moore endorsement, Arts Council funding, and deal to webtoon his comics on the Bang app.

Seeking new comic pitches, connections, and ready to share stories about working with Alan Moore—just say hello!

British comic book writer Joshua Spiller is in Seattle for ECCC, the Emerald City Comic Con, right now, as well as spending a few days in Portland afterwards. A successful novelist, he has been moving into comics in the UK of late with stories published by David Lloyd in Aces Weekly and in ComicScene Magazine. He has recently been trying his luck with the Americans and has sold stories that will appear later this year in Boom Studios' Hello Darkness, Humanoids' Metal Hurlant, and Oni Press' EC Comics title Cruel Universe.

But he's hungry for more, and is going west, young man, wielding an Alan Moore quote, calling his work "a fascinating fresh voice, recipient of a five-figure funding sum from Arts Council England, and recently having signed a contract for his former comics to be webtooned for the Bang app, creating the kids dinosaur comic Sinavore. He was also one of the contributors to Dark Horses: A Science-Fiction Anthology, alongside Alan Moore (where he got that quote above), who also worked with John Coulthart, Melinda Gebbie, Iain Sinclair and Michael Moorcock on Ambiguous Tactics, a modern-day sequel to Brian Eno and Peter Schmidt's Oblique Strategies to encourage creative thinking. He also went to Angouleme last year for Bleeding Cool, but he thinks he might have jinxed it.

Joshua Spiller is looking to pitch comics, make connections, and be asked by people, "So what's Alan Moore really like?" And he is willing to tell you. If you see him at ECCC, say that Rich Johnston says hello. Or find him on email, Instagram or online.

Anyway, I like Joshua, I like his stuff, odds are you will as well. Why not track him down in a non-stalkery way? I guarantee he will appreciate it. DC Vertigo can't have all the Brits to themselves, right? Dan Watters and Alex Paknadel can't write everything (though I reckon they would given the chance)…

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!