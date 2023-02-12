Havo's Wager by Al Ewing & Nimit Malavia from 3W3M for Valentine's Day 3 Worlds / 3 Moons has announced an illustrated prose story in the 3W3M universe, Havo's Wager by Al Ewing and Nimit Malavia for Valentine's Day.

3 Worlds / 3 Moons, the Substack comic creator channel from Jonathan Hickman, Mike Huddleston and Mike Del Mundo, has announced a new project launching on Tuesday, an illustrated prose story in the 3W3M universe, Havo's Wager by Al Ewing and Nimit Malavia with Sasha E Head for Valentine's Day.

HAVO'S WAGER is a prose story written by the incomparable Al Ewing, accompanied by magnificent full page illustrations from Nimit Malavia, and designed to perfection by Sasha E Head. It clocks in at 28 pages plus cover (please note, due to the format there will not be a vertical version of this story). Here's a first glimpse: Breathtaking, right? We're so excited to share this story with you and know you're going to love it. But first, a reminder: this story is being made available exclusively to our paid subscribers, so if you don't want to miss out: Subscribe to 3 Worlds / 3 Moons today to get: Exclusive Comics! Community Events like Live-Draws and Creator Interviews. Special Offers and Discounts for EMPORIA, our upcoming web store.

Members of our highest level, THE CIRCLE, will receive a signed, deluxe hardcover edition of the [MAPS] Graphic Novel Sourcebook in print. Annual level subscribers will receive a softcover edition (Shipping not included). We'll see you Tuesday for HAVO'S WAGER.

Of course, you could always subscribe to 3W3M and then screencap it and sent it to the one you love…

There are eight planets in this 3W3M star system. The inner and outer planets are separated by a super dense (much denser than our own) asteroid field, and the worlds exist inside a generous goldilocks zone. They are Fayrii, Therra, and Akva, which respectively correspond to fire, earth, and air/water. Fayrii has one moon named Heir, which corresponds to Air. Therra has two moons named Ordo and Kaoso, which respectively correspond to Order and Chaos. Akva is moonless. Beyond these planets is a super-dense asteroid belt and several outer planets. And everything takes place within this solar system.