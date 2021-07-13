He Who Fights With Monsters: ABLAZE Previews WWII Horror Comic

ABLAZE publishing released a preview of their new horror series He Who Fights With Monsters, which takes readers on a harrowing action-adventure set amidst the carnage of World War II. The first issue is released on September 7th.

The new horror series is written by Francesco Artibani with art by Werther Dell'Edera, the artist behind the bestselling series, Something is Killing the Children. The first issue is released on September 7th. Issue 1 will feature cover art by Werther Dell'Edera, Jae Lee, Dan Quintana, and Moy R. The series will be available in print and digitally.

HE WHO FIGHTS WITH MONSTERS #1, by Francesco Artibani & Werther Dell'Edera

MSRP: $3.99 · Release Date: September 7, 2021

On All Hallows' Eve, a community struggles under the boot of the Nazi war machine when supernatural forces come to play a part in the conflict! From the artist of the bestselling Something is Killing the Children comes a Halloween tale that will send shivers up your spine…

World War 2 is raging, and the struggle between good and evil is in full force. In Prague, the great Bohemian city is being oppressed by the Nazi occupation, and the population lives in terror, while the resistance forces try to organize themselves in the shadows. It is an almost impossible task. With the ruthless SS tightening their grip on every street and neighborhood with overwhelming might, only one hope feeds the struggle. A crazy hope, which rests on the fragile foundations of an ancient, monstrous legend…

Francesco Artibani has been working as a comic book writer and screenwriter since 1992; he has produced several projects for Disney Italia including X-Mickey, and W.I.T.C.H. For Marvel Italia, he has worked on the X-Men and Doctor Strange.

Artist Werther Dell'Edera is a talented comic book artist who has worked on projects for Marvel and Dark Horse, among others, but is known most notably for BOOM! Studios' monster hit, Something is Killing the Children.

