Now Heavy Metal Is Having Difficulty Paying The Bills?

Recently, the publisher Heavy Metal outsourced the publication rights of the longstanding Heavy Metal Magazine to Whatnot Publishing, including, for the first time in the magazine's history, relaunching with a volume 2 and a new number one. But what else is going on at the publisher that might have led to such a move?

Joseph S. Durko is their newly appointed Chief Restructuring Officer & Corporate Secretary is in charge of cash flow, and Bleeding Cool understands that those asking to be paid have been told by him that the company is currently unable to make payments and can't give a date as to when they might be able to.

Joseph S. Durko is a business and management consultant, as well as a Management Director at Zanicorn, where he "has a reputation for driving compliance costs down while achieving a high level of effectiveness and efficiency of internal controls" as well as founder & Head of Client Services of Integrekon Partners of New York and Los Angeles where he provides "Business Management Support Services for start-up, small and emerging growth companies, providing expert-level general accounting and fiscal management support leveraging the extensive corporate management experience of our team members. We primarily serve consumer products, manufacturing, distribution and media & entertainment companies." Well, that would be Heavy Metal…

We have reached out to Heavy Metal, and heard from Matt Medney, CEO of Heavy Metal, who told us, via Whatnot Publishing, that "Due to a sum of receivables not being collected on time, our payments to creators have slipped further than what's acceptable. Luckily we have a dedicated and committed investor group whose support is allowing us to pay all creators before Christmas, while we catch up on our invoicing."

'Tis the season… let us know how this plays out, people. The final issue of the current Heavy Metal Magazine before the relaunch is #320, is scheduled for the 28th of December, including work by Morgan and Owen Rosenblum, Joe Trohman, Brian Posehn, Scott Koblish and Chris Anderson.

HEAVY METAL #320 (MR)

HEAVY METAL MAGAZINE

JUN221610

(W) Various (A) Various (CA) Hector Trunec

Ramgod's future sports wars kick into high gear from writers Morgan and Owen Rosenblum! The horrifying tale of A Darker God digs deeper into our worst fears! Starward's final chapter reveals the ultimate battle between the Seven Starward Sisters and Kaos! The bad girls from Wiremonkeys continue on their horrifying journey! It's the climactic chapter of The Axe by Fall Out Boy's lead guitarist Joe Trohman and writer/actor Brian Posehn with Deadpool artist Scott Koblish! Space Pirates Unit Dolores continues the galactic mission in the revealing prequel story! Chris Anderson's surreal adventure Something Seems Off continues!

In Shops: Dec 28, 2022 SRP: $14.99

HEAVY METAL VOL 2 #1 (MR)

WHATNOT – HEAVY METAL

DEC221741

(W) VARIOUS (A) VARIOUS (CA) Ben Templesmith

The legendary sci-fi, fantasy and horror magazine commemorates the start of its 46th year with a brand new #1 issue, featuring original stories and serials and designed as a jumping on-point for new readers.

(W) Joe Trohman and Brian Posehn, Matthew Medney, Didier and Lyse Tarquin, Chris Anderson, Joe Harris

(A) Scott Koblish, German Ponce, Federico Pietrobon, Didier and Lyse Tarquin, Santa Fung, Chris Anderson In Shops: Feb 22, 2023 SRP: $9.99