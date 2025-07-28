Posted in: Comics, Current News | Tagged: Heavy Metal Magazine, leah moore

Heavy Metal Magazine October 2025 Solicits And Solicitations

Solicitations for Heavy Metal Magazine for October 2025 blend of sci-fi, fantasy, and horror just in time for Halloween in its 232-page anthology out on the 15th of October.

Heavy Metal Magazine #3

WRITERS: ENKI BILAL, DAVID QUINN, MICHAEL CONRAD, LEAH MOORE, JOHN REPPION, CHARLEY PARLAPÁNIDES, VLAS PARLAPÁNIDES, FRANK FORTE, CRAIG WILSON

ARTISTS: ENKI BILAL, TIM VIGIL, ILIAS KYRIAZIS, ANNA MOROZOVA, JOHN STANISCI, JONATHAN WAYSHAK, SERGIO GERASI, CRAIG WILSON

COVER A: LUIS ROYO

COVER B: CHET ZAR

COVER C: AUGUSTIN ALESSIO

OCTOBER 15, 2025 | 232 PAGES | FULL COLOR | RATED T+ | SCI-FI/FANTASY/HORROR | $14.99

As autumn settles in and Halloween looms on the horizon, Heavy Metal magazine unleashes a new wave of visionary storytelling in Issue #3. Enki Bilal returns with another chapter of his acclaimed *BUG* saga, where the boundaries of reality are twisted by a visionary mind. Sergio Gerasi's take on *Valentina* invites readers deeper into a world where surrealism and desire collide. *Primeval* by Tim Vigil and David Quinn dives headlong into the darkest corners of fantasy, where primal forces reign. Leah Moore, John Reppion, and Anna Morozova continue their epic run on *Taarna*, chronicling the legendary cosmic warrior in battles that shape worlds. Michael Conrad and Ilias Kyriazis pick up the thread of *Millstone*, a series where myth and fate intertwine in unpredictable ways. Charley and Vlas Parlapánides with Marco Failla continue the saga of *INK*, a gritty blend of urban fantasy and crime drama exploring legacy, vengeance, and supernatural forces. John Stanisci brings back *Gladiatrix* for a fierce new installment, where honor and brutality collide in the arena. Frank Forte delivers *Zeke and Edsel*, an offbeat genre-bending adventure of chaos and dark humor. The incomparable Jonathan Wayshak returns with a brand-new story, delivering his signature blend of darkness and raw intensity. And *Cold Dead War* returns, as Craig Wilson leads the charge in this haunting tale of the undead and the battlefield. All this, plus several haunting horror stories perfectly suited for the season, awaits in an unmissable new issue as Heavy Metal unites the world's boldest creators and artists just in time for Spooky Season.

Covers include standard (A, B, C) with additional variants available through specialty retailers or Kickstarter campaigns, as seen in prior issues.

Rated T+ for mature themes, including explicit nudity, sexual situations, and graphic violence, in keeping with Heavy Metal's tradition of unrestricted storytelling.

Features a mix of serialized stories (*BUG*, *Valentina*, *Taarna*, *Millstone*, *INK*, *Gladiatrix*, *Cold Dead War*) and new shorts, showcasing both European legends and new talent.

Heavy Metal Magazine is published by Heavy Metal International, LLC, with distribution through Massive Indies and Lunar Distribution.

