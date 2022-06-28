Hellfate #1 Launches in Blood Moon Comics September 2022 Solicits

Hellfate is a new comic book series by Philip Osbourne and Max Avo launching from Blood Moon Comics in their September 2022 solicits and solicitations.

HELLFATE #1 (OF 3)

BLOOD MOON COMICS LLC

JUL221365

(W) Philip Osbourne (A / CA) Max Avo

Jenna lives undercover in Tokyo, hoping to live a regular life. But she's being tracked by a religious order. When she is forced to morph and kill to protect herself, she decides to go back to New York, where she kills a priest in a church. She is fulfilling the role of the Antichrist!

In Shops: Sep 14, 2022

SRP: 3.99

USHER OF THE DEAD RVIL MEN DO ONESHOT (MR)

BLOOD MOON COMICS LLC

JUL221370

(W) Keith Rommel (A / CA) Jonnuel Ortega

Sariel is the Angel of Death. This is what happens when a serial killer becomes the target of his scrutiny. His judgment is swift and harsh, making the killer seem tame.

In Shops: Sep 21, 2022

SRP: 4.99

9 CIRCLES #3 CVR A KOOLASHECK (MR)

BLOOD MOON COMICS LLC

JUL221357

JUL221358 – 9 CIRCLES #3 CVR B 5 COPY INCV KOOLASHECK (MR)

(W) Jaimie Engle (A / CA) Kool as Heck

Simeon strikes a bargain with the archangel Jo-El to protect the Witness in exchange for his redemption. But that means a journey through the 9 Circles of Hell where he's not welcomed and the price could be greater than any of them are prepared to pay.

In Shops: Sep 07, 2022

SRP: 3.99

COVER THE DEAD WITH LIME #2 CVR A HERNAN GONZALEZ

BLOOD MOON COMICS LLC

JUL221359

JUL221360 – COVER THE DEAD WITH LIME #2 CVR B DAMIAN L FELITTE – 3.99

JUL221361 – COVER THE DEAD WITH LIME #2 CVR C ALZIR ALVES – 3.99

JUL221362 – COVER THE DEAD WITH LIME #2 CVR D DEL BARRAS – 3.99

(W) Jonathan Chance (A / CA) Hernan Gonzalez

Leaving Wivensea, Jack Teller, the lone plague doktor, has discovered the plague has shifted into an aggressive unearthly state of epidemic: the victims are coming back to life to further spread the disease. By request of Annabeth Williams, Jack sets out to the neighboring town of Arlington as Teller's past begins to be explained.

In Shops: Sep 07, 2022

SRP: 3.99

DEVIL TREE #6 (RES) (MR)

BLOOD MOON COMICS LLC

JUL221363

(W) Keith Rommel (A / CA) Wolfgang Schwandt

The killer is revealed and the foundation of the disturbing events at the Devil Tree have been established. This leads directly into the Devil Tree II coming 2023!

In Shops: Sep 07, 2022

SRP: 3.99

ENDANGERED #4

BLOOD MOON COMICS LLC

JUL221364

(W) Jon McCarthy (A / CA) Ron Joseph

The chilling conclusion to the first arc ends here, and the stakes are set for the final four issues. You don't want to miss this one!

In Shops: Sep 14, 2022

SRP: 3.99

NOT OF THIS WORLD #2

BLOOD MOON COMICS LLC

JUL221366

(W) Dan Agatino (A) Sean Russell (CA) Wolfgang Schwandt

In the midst of a bloody battle, a life-form from a world beyond our own has upset the balance of power and challenged the beliefs of warriors and sages from both sides of a religious war. Is this alien a friend or an adversary? Oaths are broken, new allegiances are formed and a band of unlikely heroes conspire to ensure the survival of this visitor from the stars.

In Shops: Sep 21, 2022

SRP: 3.99

ONE GIANT LEAP #2

BLOOD MOON COMICS LLC

JUL221367

(W) Keith Rommel (A / CA) Wolfgang Schwandt

There are opposing forces in this world and everyone is susceptible to its push and pull. What does Alex's one giant leap from the first issue have to do with good and evil? The mystery begins to expand!

In Shops: Sep 14, 2022

SRP: 3.99

SULFUR WELLS #3 CVR A DANIEL PAGE (MR)

BLOOD MOON COMICS LLC

JUL221368

JUL221369 – SULFUR WELLS #3 CVR B SCALIA (MR) – 3.99

(W) Otis Crane (A) Sara Stella Scalia (CA) Daniel Page

Heirloom and escapade. Talmage and Conrad are still reeling from their encounter the previous day. They pick up their friend Ophelia for a relaxing day of catching bluegill. However, the trio find themselves on a retrieval mission that will alter everything in their little community.

In Shops: Sep 28, 2022

SRP: 3.99