Hell's Half Acre #1 in Magma Comics' June 2024 Solicits

Denton J. Tipton and Ramon Bunge's Hell's Half Acre #1 launches in Magma Comics' June 2024 solicits and solicitations. Alongside second issues for Steve Orlando and Megan Huang's Scale Trade and third issues for Principles Of Necromancy by Collin Kelly, Jackson Lanzing and Eamon Winkle, and Silicon Bandits by Jason Starr and Dalibor Talajic.

HELLS HALF ACRE #1 CVR A RAMON BUNGE (MR)

(W) Denton J. Tipton (A/CA) Ramon Bunge

Denton J. Tipton (W) • Ramon Bunge (A & CA) Life is changing fast in 1904 Nashville, but the sins of the past live free in a place called Hell's Half Acre—where you can find gambling, sex and most any other debauchery ever dreamed. And none do it better than Miss Marion's, where a mysterious gambler named Britt sets in motion a chain of events that will have lawmen and outlaws alike aiming to put him six feet under. Will the woman that Britt scorned be his downfall or salvation when Hell comes calling? New York Times-bestselling writer Denton J. Tipton (Cobra Kai, G.I. Joe) teams with Ramon Bunge (Legacy of Mandrake the Magician) for a thrilling Western-noir with a supernatural twist. Each issue features a variant cover by Chris Evenhuis (Wynonna Earp, G.I. Joe)! Retail: $3.99 In-Store Date: 6/5/2024

PRINCIPLES OF NECROMANCY #3 CVR A EAMON WINKLE (MR)

(W) Jackson Lanzing, Collin Kelly (A/CA) Eamon Winkle

Jackson Lanzing & Collin Kelly (W) • Eamon Winkle (A & CA) Once a year, the twenty Grand Doctors of the City Hospital gather for an exposition of their pioneering research and incredible new cures. Behind these august walls, the strangest minds in the world share their most dangerous secrets, always in competition with one another to push medical science further than ever before. It is a spectacle unlike any in the world – a meeting of truly unique minds that never fails to carve a new future for the people of the city. But today, the youngest of their ranks will turn everything on its head and break their most fundamental rule. Doctor Jakob Eyes proudly presents… his cure for death. Down with medicine. Long live Necromancy. The phenomenal writing duo of Collin Kelly and Jackson Lanzing (Outsiders, Guardians of the Galaxy, Star Trek) return to creator-owned comics with this macabre series brought to life by the evocatively horrific art of Eamon Winkle. Retail: $3.99 In-Store Date: 6/19/2024

SCALE TRADE #2 CVR A MEGAN HUANG (MR)

(W) Steve Orlando (A/CA) Megan Huang

Steve Orlando (W) • Megan Huang (A & CA) With an injured dragon now under his care, Carmen Tritos is more determined than ever to end the scale trade. But Tritos is realizing there's no one he can trust, not even his own partner. With the police hounding him for the truth about his explosive raid that left multiple butchers dead, Carmen is forced to defend himself just as his next case sends him undercover to cut out the roots of the scale trade. But is this really an undercover op at all? Or is Tritos walking into a trap that pins him as an unhinged, murderous activist? Eisner Award nominated writer Steve Orlando (Wonder Woman, Spider-Man 2099) teams with Megan Huang (Star Wars, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles) for a fantasy-meets-reality story that's sure to make your heart race and warm it as well. Retail: $3.99 In-Store Date: 6/12/2024

SILICON BANDITS #3 CVR A DALIBOR TALAJIC (MR)

(W) Jason Starr (A/CA) Dalibor Talajic

Jason Starr (W) • Dalibor Talajic (A & CA) Kenji and Aurora's venture into the crime world has gone almost too well… and now their android accomplices want a larger slice of the share! When Kenji uncovers that his role in the gang has been made obsolete he realizes just how badly his plan has gone awry. Can he stop his former proteges before the crime spree spreads across the globe? Crime novelist and comic author Jason Starr (Wolverine Max, Ant-Man: Natural Enemy) reunites with Casual Fling collaborator Dalibor Talajic (Deadpool Kills the Marvel Universe) in a tale with enough twists and turns to fry your circuits! Each issue features a variant cover by Goran Parlov (The Punisher)! Retail: $3.99 In-Store Date: 6/26/2024

