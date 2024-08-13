Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics, X-Men | Tagged: Hellverine, wolverine

Hellverine Will Return… Marvel Comics Makes A Promise (Spoilers)

Tomorrow, the Hellverine series comes to an end. But it's never the end for Marvel Comics. Unless it's Power Pachyderms of course.

Article Summary Hellverine series finale releases tomorrow; Marvel hints at future plans despite conclusion.

Hellverine, a demon from hell, possesses Wolverine's body, leading to intense battles with iconic heroes.

Marvel likens Hellverine's sales potential to James Bond 007, indicating more appearances soon.

Hellverine #4 by Ben Percy and Julius Ohta, featuring a climactic battle with Wolverine, hits shops Aug 14, 2024.

Hellverine was a demon from hell who possessed a human who blamed Wolverine for the death of his wife and their first born child. He then took over Wolverine's body after his soul was dragged to Hell, until Emma Frost, Rogue, Melita Garner, Jubliee, in samurai armor and weapons came to join the fight, joined by Cyclops, Doctor Nemesis, Fantomex and more. Only when a vision of Nightcrawler appeared alongside Jean Grey, was the White Phoenix was able to burn the demons from his mind and send Hellverine back to Hell. Hellverine returned in the Wolverine/Ghost Rider series and then possessed Wolverine's recently revived son Daken, kicking off his own series. But tomorrow, that series comes to an end. But it seems Marvel Comics has some imminent plans for Hellverine…

As Logan and Daken come to an uneasy contre temps, Marvel Comics gives Hellverine the James Bond 007 treatment. Hey, if a character gets sales don't expect him to just hang around single a mini-series all his life.

Hellverine will return… though at this stage, we're probably talking 2025 at the earliest. Hellverine #4 by Ben Percy and Julius Ohta is published by Marvel Comics tomorrow.

HELLVERINE #4 (OF 4)

MARVEL COMICS

JUN240878

(W) Ben Percy (A) Julius Ohta (CA) Ryan Stegman

HELLVERINE VS. WOLVERINE!

BAGRA-GHUL has come for LOGAN's soul, but when the heat is on, who will survive – the HELLVERINE or the WOLVERINE?

Rated T+In Shops: Aug 14, 2024

