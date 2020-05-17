Help 32 Year Old Atlas Comics in Chicago, Get Cool Vintage Books!

For 32 years, Atlas Comics has served comic fans in the Chicago, IL, northwest area. Due to the ongoing COVID-19 global pandemic, Atlas Comics has been closed since March 20th and has only been allowed to resume curbside pickup at the time of this publication. Atlas Comics is one of the rare comic shops that has watched multigenerational families grow and flourish while still enjoying comic books, and they want to continue on this trend.

As the global pandemic has hit comic book shops, Atlas Comics has introduced a rewards-based Indiegogo campaign to help the long-standing comic shop survive this ongoing crisis. According to shop owner John Stageland…;

A lot of comic lovers will be able to take advantage of the discounts offered: besides easy local access, we are just 10 minutes from both the Wizard World Chicago convention in Rosemont (when it resumes), and our major travel hub, O'Hare airport. Visitors to Chicago will have easy access.

Stageland hopes to raise $7000 to cover operating expenses — a very realistic goal for them. These donations with net you a 20% or 25% discount on future vintage back issue purchases. Atlas has over 70,000 Silver, Bronze, Copper, and Modern books for customers to peruse. Stageland has also added new, never before seen in the shop items have been added for customers. When Illinois allows retail businesses to open their doors for customers, Atlas Comics will have a soft two day opening for Indiegogo supporters. Of course, you can redeem your donation at any time after they officially reopen, making this an easy investment for people.

While these are trying times for everyone, I've personally seen the comic community come together to help out one another. Be sure to check out their Indiegogo campaign, and spread the word! Atlas Comics has a little bit of everything for every kind of collector out there.