Beyond #1 Features One Of The Best Werewolf Covers Ever, at Auction

One of the coolest werewolf covers ever, for Beyond #1, is taking bids at Heritage Auctions today. Check this thing out.

Beyond #1, published by Ace in 1950, is a prime example of the type of cover that they do not do anymore. I have never read this comic or knew it existed until about five minutes ago, but I have been staring over every inch of its cover since I laid eyes on it. This has to be one of the best werewolf covers we have ever seen, and it is so cool that it hurts. We never get this hyper-focused, single-character covers that menace you at first glance anymore, which is a shame. A very since CGC graded 5.0 copy of this book is taking bids today at Heritage Auctions, and you can drool over it below.

Beyond #1 Will Be On My Radar Now

"The Werewolf Strikes!", art by Frank Giusto; Professor Drago is a werewolf, but working on a formula to keep his human form; But time runs out, and Drago gets cornered. "The Reluctant Ghost," art by Ken Rice; At a seance, three people command spirits from the beyond to supply them with beauty, knowledge, and money. "The Phantom Puppet," inks by Lin Streeter; Puppet master Lucas creates a wooden doll of Jack the Ripper; To his astonishment, the doll comes alive and goes on a murder spree; When no one believes him, Lucas (stabbed by his devilish doll) sets the house on fire. "The Mummy's Curse" text story. "Master of the Undead," art by Al Hartley; Mystery writer Peter Brandon has to do research for a book on zombies; Though flying to Haiti and experiencing a wild zombie chase, he wakes up in his own New York room a week later. 36 pgs., full color. Cover price $0.10."

I love werewolves, and this truly is a stunning piece that I will have to add to my collection someday. For now, though, you can bid on this copy by going right here, and be sure to check out all of the other wonderful stuff taking bids in this auction as well.

Affiliates of Bleeding Cool buy from and/or consign to Heritage Auctions.

