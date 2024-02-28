Posted in: Comics, Heritage Sponsored, Vintage Paper | Tagged: Comic Media, Romance Comics

Love Like Winning the Lottery in Dear Lonely Heart #1, Up for Auction

Dear Lonely Heart #1 is a rare romance comic launched by publisher Comic Media, who became notorious for its Pre-Code comic book titles.

Dear Lonely Heart #1, from Artful/Comic Media, was published in 1951, and features a pretty cool cover that will make you feel all warm and fuzzy inside when you see it. It is also a rare book. While this raw copy, taking bids right now at Heritage Auctions, is at $36, it might go much higher than that. CGC only has four total copies on their census, one of the lowest numbers for a book I have seen in this auction. That means if you get this on the cheap, even with the damage listed in the auction, you could send this in to get graded and have a pretty rare CGC book and protect it at the same time. Check it out below.

Dear Lonely Heart Has A Yellow Background That Pops

Dear Lonely Heart #1 (Artful Publications, 1951) Condition: GD+. Iger Shop cover and art. Major water damage on this copy. Overstreet 2023 GD 2.0 value = $24. "Love with Protest"; Although hes now married to Judy, Tom stills loves his ex-girlfriend Mary; When Judy accidentally injures Mary, she panics and runs away, but Mary prevents her from leaving town; Tom apologizes for his behavior and reconciles with Judy. "The Origin of Marriage Customs"; Anecdotes about marriage, love and romantic customs around the world and through the ages. Dear Lonely Heart advice page. "So This Is Love!"; Police officer Patrick captures the man who assaulted and robbed dress shop owner Katy, and they go on a date to celebrate; Katy loses her glasses and falls in a lake, but agrees to date Patrick again; He shows up with Peggy and Katy is angry. "So You Want to Become Engaged"; Advice to men and women seeking romance. 36 pgs., full color. Cover price $0.10.

I love these damn rare romance books so much. Some day when I have money to spend, I will buy some of these myself. Until then, you should check out this copy up for auction in the 2024 February 29 – March 1 Golden Age Romance Featuring Fox Comics & Comic Art Showcase Auction #40258.

